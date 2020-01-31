LATE FRIDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
West Florence 61
Saint James 35
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — West Florence's Avion McBride and Shakeem White each scored a team-high 10 points.
WF 14 9 17 21 — 61
STJ 9 11 5 10- 35
WEST FLORENCE (61)
Brigman 9, Shaq. White 8 , Shakeem White 10, Grant 3, Avion McBride 10, Williamson 2, Bruce 4, Taylor 5, Holmes 1, Green 4.
Conway 70
South Florence 46
CONWAY, S.C. — South Florence's Micah Harry scored a game-high 25 points.
SF 6 12 16 12 — 46
C 19 7 24 20 — 70
SOUTH FLORENCE (46)
Small 3, Hearon 6, McDuffie 3, Micah Harry 25, Church 4, Sparks 9, McFadden 7.
Hartsville 44
North Myrtle Beach 41
HARTSVILLE, S.C. —Hartsville's Javion Hough scored a game-high 13 points.
NMB 21 10 5 5 — 41
H 10 12 7 15 — 44
HARTSVILLE (44)
Barr 3, Knox 2, Javion Hough 13, Edwards 8, Blue 6, E.Thaggard 2, Brunson 2, White, Jr. 2, Huggins 5, Pickney 3.
Marlboro County 81
Darlington 72
BENNETTSVILLE , S.C. — Marlboro County's Drevon Scott scored a team-high 19 points.
Darlington's Qua'Liek Lewis scored a game-high 27.
D 19 23 17 13 — 72
MC 23 19 17 22— 81
DARLINGTON (72)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 19, Polk 5, Perkins 4, Bowens 5, Qua'Liek Lewis 27, Williams 5,Gary 2.
MARLBORO COUNTY (81)
Palmer 6, DeVonta Oliver 12, Jameik McCoy 15, Ryan Dupree 16, Drevon Scott 19, Wesley Brown 13.
Cheraw 58
Loris 49
LORIS , S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 19 points.
C 11 21 13 12 — 58
L 6 10 18 15 — 49
CHERAW (58)
Marshall Myers 19, Gillespie 6, Williams 2, Fuller 8, Burch 5, Davis 6, Caulder 3.
Manning 61
Georgetown 40
MANNING , S.C. — Manning's Leondria Nelson scored a game-high 13 points.
G 9 8 10 13 — 40
M 8 22 10 21 — 61
MANNING (61)
Leondria Nelson 13, J.Hilton 4, Justin Daniels 12, Smith 4, Fletcher 6, Hicks 8, Felder 7, D.Hilton 2, Ellebra 2.
Marion 53
Lake City 51
LAKE CITY , S.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 22 points.
Lake City's E.J. McCalm scored a team-high 18.
M 5 12 14 22 — 53
LC 12 11 15 13— 51
MULLINS (53)
McCullough 2, Wilson 6, A.J. Vaught 22, Sanders 7, Charles 4, Mac Washington 10, Davis 2.
LAKE CITY (51)
Malik Hailey 11, E.J. McClam 18, Howard 3, Hilshon Bailey 12, Franklin 6.
Mullins 75
Latta 57
LATTA , S.C. — Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 20 points.
Trevon Miles led Latta with a game-high 33.
M 11 22 17 25 — 75
L 10 12 18 17 — 57
MULLINS (75)
Sam Pressley 13, Alim Legette 10, Tyler Sainvil 11, C.J. Gilchrist 20, Tisdale 9, Gordon 4, Cross 6.
LATTA (57)
Trevon Miles 33, Taylor 2, Jones 3, Bowman 6, Griffin 8, McRae 3, Bryant 4.
Kingstree 56
Andrews 47
ANDREWS , S.C. — Kingstree's N'Chez Alston scored a game-high 23 points.
K 15 8 18 15 — 56
A14 11 14 8— 47
KINGSTREE (56)
N'Chez Alston 23, Faulton 8, James 6, Cason 7, Swinton 9, Wilson 2, Henderson 2.
Johnsonville 56
Carvers Bay 47
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Savion Graves scored a game-high 21 points.
Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a team-high 11 points.
CB 6 12 8 21— 47
J 14 18 9 15 — 56
CARVERS BAY (47)
Jy Deas 11, Young 5, Ja. Walker 5, Weaver 4, Small 4, Bell 3, Moore 3, Gamble 2, Washington 2, Green 2, Brockington 2, Jo.Walker 2, Bromell 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Savion Graves 21, Quez Lewis 11, Ny Gilliard 10, Moore 8, Avant 2, Brown 2, Hanna 2.
Timmonsville 55
McBee 51
TIMMONSVILLE , S.C. — Timmonsville's Christian Taylor scored a game-high 24 points.
McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
McBEE (51)
Devon Bristow 21, C.J. Ponds 15, Boyle 7, Brigman 6, Truell 2.
TIMMONSVILLE (55)
Christian Taylor 24, Tyrin Fleming 16, Elijah Foe 12, Washington 3.
Lake View 45
Green Sea Floyds 42
LAKE VIEW , S.C. — Lake View's Larry Inman scored a game-high 15 points.
GSF 4 11 9 18 — 42
LV 17 14 6 8 — 45
LAKE VIEW (45)
J.Ford 6, Reaves 6, Fuller 4, Waters 5, Bullock 1, Bethea 8, Larry Inman 15.
Pee Dee Academy 57
Conway Christian 45
MULLINS , S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Caleb Oakley scored a team-high 21 points.
CC 14 10 15 6 — 45
PDA 13 12 18 14 — 57
PEE DEE ACADEMY (57)
Caleb Oakley 21, Cam Weston 17, Garris 9, Gasque 5, Spivey 3, Carter 2.
Dillon Christian 78
Christian Academy 62
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 24 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (78)
Campbell 5, Ethan Brewington 24, Bethea 6, Weston Glasgow 14, Adam Norman 21, Bailey 8.
Spartanburg Christian 81
The King's Academy 32
SPARTANBURG , S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 11 points.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (32)
Harley 6, T.J. Merritts 11, Beaton 8, Alexander 5, Harris 1.
Laurence Manning 80
Florence Christian 43
MANNING , S.C. — Laurence Manning's Devon Medley scored a game-high 14 points.
Florence Chrsitian's Clay Bochette scored a team-high 12 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (80)
Devon Medley 14, Gabe Harris 10, Umar Lawson 12, Sanders 3, Chase Lee 13, Accord 7, Sigler 2, Brandon King 10, A.Medley 2, Sharpe 3, Nelson 4.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (43)
Smith 3, Johnson 4, Aikens 6, Shelley 1, Gray 5, Clay Bochette 12, Jordan 5, Gibbs2.
Robert E.Lee 53
Marlboro Academy 50
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Robert E.Lee's Lucas Freidenberger scored a team-high 14 points.
Jackson Quick led Marlboro Academy with 26 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (53)
Huettmann 3, Arledge 1, Matt Johnson 13, Welch 1, Lucas Freidenberger 14, Anrew Paulson 12, Hopkins 7.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)
Braswell 6, Will Dawkins 10, Dean 5, Frye 3, Jackson Quick 26.
OTHER SCORES: Andrew Jackson defeats Chesterfield 90-50. C.E. Murray defeats Cross 83-70.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Loris 56
Cheraw 9
LORIS , S.C. — Cheraw's Sintrell Brown scored a team-high five points.
C 0 4 2 3 — 9
L 16 17 11 7— 56
CHERAW (9)
Sintrell Brown 5, Jackson 2, Gary 2.
Manning 55
Georgetown 44
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Myisha Smiling scored a game-high 25 points.
G 11 10 11 13 — 44
M 14 12 17 14 — 51
MANNING (55)
Jones 9, Dow 6, Gourdine 6, Andrews 2, Wilson 7, Junious 2, Dundy 1, Myisha Smiling 25.
Andrews 51
Kingstree 27
ANDREWS , S.C. — Kingstree's Destinee Goddwin scored a team-high nine points.
KINGSTREE (27)
McGee 3, Gamble 3, Burgess 3, Houston 3, Destinee Goodwin 9, K.Mention 2, Barr 4.
McBee 44
Timmonsville 43 (OT)
TIMMONSVILLE , S.C. — McBee's Tyneisha Hickman scored a game-high 17 points.
Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse also scored a game-high 17 points.
M 6 14 10 7 7— 44
T 6 9 11 11 6— 43
MCBEE (44)
Tyneisha Hickman 17, Jaylin Peterson 12, B. Johnson 8, Harper 3, Williams 2, J.Johnson 2.
TIMMONSVILLE (43)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Graham 8, Samuel 2, Hudson 4, Echols 8, Commander 4.
South Florence 55
Conway 25
CONWAY, S.C. — South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a game-high 22 points.
SF 16 13 18 8— 55
C 4 4 9 8 — 25
SOUTH FLORENCE (55)
Snow 3, Albany Wilson 22, Jaz Lyde 14 ,Holland 6 ,Sims 2, Evans 8.
Lake View 49
Green Sea Floyds 42
LAKE VIEW , S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Niyah Waters scored a game-high 15 points.
GSF 4 11 9 18 — 42
LV 16 13 8 12 — 49
LAKE VIEW (49)
Wheeler 6, McNeil 8, Henburgh 1, Williams 5, Gwendasia Page 10, Ja'Niyah Waters 15, Washington 4.
Marlboro Academy 51
Robert E. Lee 48
BENNETTSVILLE , S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Anna Smith scored a team-high 13 points.
Robert E.Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 30 points.
ROBERT E. LEE (48)
Rebecca Dinkins 30, McElveen 8, Shannon 4, Barrett 2, Christmas 2, Atkinson 2.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (48)
Anna Smith 13, Mattie Louis 12, Sarah White 10, R.Liles 9, McLaurin 5.
