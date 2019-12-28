LATE FRIDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 54
Piedmont (N.C.) 40
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Amarion Coletrain finished with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block at the Chesterfield Tournament.
Teammate Jordan Jones added 18 points.
T-B 17 11 11 15 — 54
P 11 10 9 10 — 40
TRINITY-BYRNES (54)
Amarion Coletrain 20, Edwards 2, Ford 6, Jordan Jones 18, McLeod 6, Saragba 2.

Scott's Branch 58
C.E. Murray 41
SUMTER, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Sonai Edwards scored a team-high 13 points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
SB 21 27 — 58
CEM 19 22 — 41
C.E. MURRAY (41)
Scott 3, N.Grant 4, Izzard 3, Reed 4, Evans 3, Sonai Edwards 13, Q.Grant 2, Singletary 2, Tisadale 2, Meyers 1.

Lake City 69
Timmonsville 40
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's DeMario Howard scored a game-high 18 points at the Lake City Christmas Tournament.
Teammate E.J. McClam and Malik Hailey each scored 11 points.
Timmonsville's Elijah Foe scored a team-high 17.
T 13 9 8 10 — 40
LC 18 17 11 23 — 69
TIMMONSVILLE (40)
Elijah Foe 17, Eaddy 3, McNeil 2, Gardner 1, Fleming 2, Washington 8, Taylor 7.
LAKE CITY (69)
McIntosh 4, Malik Hailey 11, E.J. McClam 11, DeMario Howard 18, Frierson 6, Alston 3, Bailey 4, Franklin 4, Matthews 2, Burgess 2, Johnson 4, Caldwell 2.

Waccamaw 77
Hannah-Pamplico 38
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 14 points at the Waccamaw Holiday Tournament.
H-P 12 4 17 5 — 38
W 16 20 26 15 —77
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (38)
Davian Coaxum 11, Cyrus Ellison 14, Graham 3, Davis 2, Calcutt 2, Mincey 2.

Carvers Bay 63
Chesterfield 37
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a game-high 26 points at the Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Chesterfield's Du'Shaun Thompson scored a team-high 12 points.
C 11 5 14 7 — 37
CB 17 17 16 13 — 77
CHESTERFIELD (37)
Thompson 2, Ellison 5, Turnage 3, Streater 4, Stafford 7, Du'Shaun Thompson 12, Melton 4.
CARVERS BAY (63)
Young 4, Bell 4, Washington 2, Moore 5,Smalls 4, Brockington 4, Joshua Walker 2, Bromell 7, Jy Deas 26, Ja. Walker 6.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Pa.) 84
Manning 70
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Manning's Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 15 points at the Blue Star High School Invitational American Tournament at Rock Hill.
M 9 25 12 24 — 70
PW 28 12 20 14 —84
MANNING (70)
Leondria Nelson 12, Hilton 7, Jaquan Fletcher 15, Justin Daniels 11, Xavier Hicks 10, Cubit 2.

Evans (Ga.) 73
East Clarendon 42
EVANS, Ga. — East Clarendon's Marquis Pearson and Landon Strickland each scored a team-high seven points at the Evans (Ga.) basketball tournament.
EC 6 12 12 12 — 42
E 18 20 20 15 — 73
EAST CLARENDON (42)
Calvin 6, J.Wilson 5, K.Wilson 6, Landon Strickland 7, Marquis Pearson 7, Bryant 2, McFadden 3, Barringer 2, Odom 2, Cooper 2, Baker 2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Crestwood 57
Lamar 19
SUMTER , S.C. — Lamar's Lakayla Peoples scored a team-high nine points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
C 27 30 — 57
L 7 12 — 19
LAMAR (19)
Lakayla Peoples 9, Stephens 2, Robisnon 6, Ham 2.

Hartsville 59
Blythewood 47
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville's Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 20 points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
Ameonta Sutton added 16 points for the Red Foxes.
H 23 36 — 59
B 18 29 — 47
HARTSVILLE (59)
Knox 6, Benjamin 4, Hudson 6, Thomas 4, Brown 3, Ameonta Sutton 16, Jazolyn Pendergrass 20.

Hartsville 69
Lamar 46
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville's Jazolyn Pendergrass scored 31 points and she made nine 3-pointers at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
Lamar's Dea'Quashia Robinson scored a team-high 19 points.
H 43 26 — 69
L 23 23 — 46
MANNING (70)
Benjamin 7, Jazolyn Pendergrass 31, Hudson 5, Lauren Thomas 11, Garrett 4, Sutton 9.
LAMAR (46)
Peoples 5, Myasia Stephens 10, Dea'Quashia Robinson 19, Gates 6, Ham 7.

Carvers Bay 62
Waccamaw 46
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 20 points at the Waccamaw Holiday Tournament.
CB 14 18 19 11 — 62
W 13 12 10 11 —46
CARVERS BAY (62)
Keith 6, Coles 4, Zaniah Rush 20, Ripley 4, Reed 7, Zhame Chandler 10, Myers 6.

