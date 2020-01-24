LATE FRIDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
South Florence 58
Socastee 49
SOCASTEE, S.C. — Justice Jackson scored a game-high 25 points to give South Florence its first region win.
SF 16 20 11 11 — 58
S 6 8 14 15 — 49
SOUTH FLORENCE (58)
Justice Jackson 25, Timmons 4, Smalls 2, Herron 7, Church 2, Burgess 6, Sparks 4, McFadden 1, Harry 7
<&endagate>
Conway 63
West Florence 49
CONWAY , S.C. — West Florence's Shakeem White scored a team-high 15 points.
WF 10 2 14 23 — 49
C 17 11 15 20 — 63
WEST FLORENCE (58)
Brigman 3, Shaq.White 2, Shakeem White 15, Graves 6, Lloyd 3, McBride 2, Cooper 3, Bruce 4, Braxton Taylor 11.
<&endagate>
Myrtle Beach 68
Hartsville 45
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hartsville's Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 17 points.
H 9 13 11 12 — 45
MB 19 14 21 14 — 68
HARTSVILLE (45)
Briggs 7, Knox 2, Hough 6, Harry 1, Cesare Edwards 17, Blue 4, Burr 5, Huggins 4.
<&endagate>
Marlboro County 56
North Myrtle Beach 53
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro County's Drevon Scott scored a team-high 15 points.
MC 11 18 10 19 — 56
NMB 15 7 13 18 — 53
MARLBORO COUNTY (56)
Oliver 9, Campbell 2, McCoy 8, Dupree 7, Dreveon Scott 15, Shawn Lucas 14, Brown 7.
<&endagate>
Marion 70
Cheraw 52
MARION , S.C. — Marion's T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 22 points.
Cheraw's Marshall Meyers scored a team-high 18.
C 10 14 8 20 — 52
M 15 15 16 24 — 70
CHERAW (52)
Marshall Myers 18, Devin Gillespie 14, Watson 8, Scott 2, Williams 2, Gordon 8.
MARION (70)
Sae'Quan McCullough 11, Wilson 2, T.J. Sanders 22, Allen 4, Zy Charles 16, Mac Washington 15.
<&endagate>
Loris 62
Dillon 52
DILLON , S.C. — Dillon's Chris Wright scored a team-high 15 points.
L 8 19 22 15 — 62
D 11 10 16 15 — 52
DILLON (52)
McKinnon 3, Reaves 9, McCray 3, McKinley 2, McCall 4, Daizon Alford 11, Chris Wright 15, Cabbagestalk 3, Greer 2.
<&endagate>
Lake City 84
Aynor 27
LAKE CITY , S.C. — Lake City's E.J. McClam scored a game-high 14 points.
A 6 8 10 3 — 27
LC 15 15 30 22— 84
LAKE CITY (84)
Bryce McIntosh 13, Malik Harry 11, E.J. McClam 14, Hilshon Bailey 12, Franklin 4, Leiter 9, Nesmith 7, Johnson 3 , Caldwell 4 , Canvy 6.
<&endagate>
Bishop England 50
Manning 43
DANIEL ISLAND , S.C. — Manning's Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 14 points.
M 11 12 11 9 — 43
BE 8 7 22 13 — 50
MANNING (58)
J.Hilton 8, Brown 6, Hicks 4, Felder 3, Daniels 6, Ellebra 2, Jaquan Fletcher 14.
<&endagate>
Lee Central 83
Central 56
PAGELAND, S.C. — Lee Central's DaVeon Thomas scored a game-high 21 points.
LEE CENTRAL (83)
Daveon Thomas 21, Benjamin 2, Kelly 6, Pollard 3, Holloman 5, O.Thomas 2, Perkins 6, Samaki Hickman 12, LeBron Thomas 17, Perry 9.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 42
Mullins 40 (OT)
TURBEVILLE , S.C. —East Clarendon's Tyjhai Calvin scored a team-high 13 points.
The Wolverines outscored Mullins 15-9 in the second half to send the game into overtime, after trailing 25-12 at the half.
Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 15 points.
M 17 8 4 5 6 — 40
EC 6 6 12 3 8— 42
MULLINS (40)
Pressley 6, Legette 3, Sanvil 2, C.J. Gilchrist 15, Myers 2, Tisdale 3, Gordon 2, Savion Campbell 9.
EAST CLARENDON (42)
Tyjhai Calvin 13, J.Wilson 4, K.Wilson 8, Pearson 7, Jalen Bryant 10.
<&endagate>
Carvers Bay 66
Hannah-Pamplico 38
HEMINGWAY , S.C. — Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a team-high 18 points.
HP 11 8 9 10 — 38
CB 13 16 18 19 — 66
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (38)
Poston 5, Davian Coaxum 9, Ellison 6, Davis 3, White 5, Calcutt 5, Kelly 1, Lawson 2.
CARVERS BAY (66)
Young 8, Bell 5, Weaver 4, Washington 6, Jalen Smalls 10, Jo.Walker 2, Bromell 7, Walker 1, Jy Deas 18, Ja.Walker 4
<&endagate>
Lake View 60
Lamar 46
LAKE VIEW , S.C. —Lake View's Montrell Waters scored a game-high 17 points.
Lamar's Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 13.
L 15 12 12 7 — 46
LV 6 19 21 14— 60
LAMAR (46)
Higgins 3, Tavaris Dolford 13, Dajour Green 12, Kingston Miller 12, Depugh 6.
LAKE VIEW (60)
McInnis 2, J.Ford 3, D.Ford 2, Jiqyle Reaves 14, Montrell Waters 17, E.Bethea 1, D.J. Bethea 6, Larry Inman 11, Johnson 4.
<&endagate>
Great Falls 69
Timmonsville 45
TIMMONSVILLE , S.C. — Timmonsville's Tim Washington scored a team-high 17 points.
GF 17 20 14 18 — 69
T 10 14 7 14 — 45
TIMMONSVILLE (45)
Taylor 6, Lowery 2, Tim Washington 17, Fleming 3, Garner 8, Foe 7, Green 2.
<&endagate>
McBee 35
Camden Military 33
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow finished with a team-high 15 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks.
C 9 4 6 14— 33
M 10 5 5 16 — 35
McBEE (35)
Devon Bristow 15, Boyle 5, Brigman 4, Pond 3, Truell 4, Brown 4.
<&endagate>
Pee Dee Academy 65
The King's Academy 48
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Caleb Oakley scored a game-high 24 points.
The King's Academy's T.J. Merrits scored a team-high 21.
PDA 17 9 17 22 — 65
TKA 12 8 11 17 — 48
PEE DEE ACADEMY (65)
Caleb Oakley 24, Conner Garris 12, Hudson Spivey 10, Weston 9, Estes 2, Gasque 8.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (48)
T.J. Merrits 21, Ashton Harley 13, Williams 3, William Alexander 11.
<&endagate>
Wilson Hall 46
Laurence Manning 42
SUMTER , S.C. — Laurence Manning's Deron Medley scored a team-high 20 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (42)
Deron Medley 20, Brandon King 13, Sigler 4, Sanders 2, Acord 2, Harris 1.
<&endagate>
Carolina Academy 63
Williamsburg Academy 34
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Matt Joye and Cade Castles each scored a team-high 11 points.
Nick Brown led Williamsburg Academy with 10.
CA 14 9 30 10— 63
WA 9 6 12 7 — 34
CAROLINA ACADEMY (58)
Brown 5, Matt Joye 11, Smith 9, Wilder 6, Matthews 9, Gaskins 6, Cade Castles 11, Galloway 2, Sauls 2, Floyd 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (34)
T.Price 5, Wadford 3, Nick Brown 10, B.Price 6, Holiday 2, Tucker 3, C.Brown 4
<&endagate>
Emmanuel 46
Calvary Christian 36
MYRTLE BEACH , S.C. — Emmanuel's Ethan Geddes scored a team-high 20 points.
EMMANUEL (46)
Jones 7, Ethan Geddes 20, Powell 9, Johnson 9, Jacobs 6Atkinson 3, Coward 1.
<&endagate>
Dillon Christian 68
Conway Christian 50
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Ethan Brewington and Weston Glasgow each scored a team-high 22 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (68)
Heasley 5, Ethan Brewington 22, Bethea 5, Josh Duran 11, Hunt 2, Weston Glasgow 22, Adam Norman 18, Bailey 3.
<&endagate>
Green Sea Floyds 44
Marlboro Academy 42
BENNETTSVILLE , S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Jackson Quick scored a team-high 16 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (42)
Will Dawkins 14, Blake Dean 11, Jackson Quick 16, Frye 1.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Bishop England 54
Manning 47
DANIEL ISLAND , S.C. — Manning's Meyah Andrews scored a team-high 16 points.
M 7 11 7 22 — 47
BE 10 14 18 12 — 54
MANNING (47)
Jones 5, Dow 9, Meyah Andrews 16, Wilson 5, Junious 4, Smiling 8.
<&endagate>
Buford 41
Chesterfield 25
LANCASTER , S.C. — Chesterfield's Kierra Diggs scored a team-high six points.
C 4 8 3 10— 25
B 11 11 15 4 — 41
CHESTERFIELD (25)
Lockhart 2, Kierra Diggs 6, Gainey 2, Turnage 4, Blackwell 2, Gordon 2, Shannon 2, Rivers 4, Dixon 1.
<&endagate>
Lee Central 74
Central 22
PAGELAND, S.C. — Lee Central's Jada Rogers scored a team-high 20 points.
LC 25 16 31 2 — 74
C 4 5 7 6 — 22
LEE CENTRAL (58)
Reddick 8, Jada Rogers 20, Keionyah Dennis 14, TaShanna Harris 13, Jenkins 2, Kendra Lesane 15, Johnson 2.
<&endagate>
Marlboro Academy 46
Green Sea Floyds 27
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Katie Carmichael scored a team-high eight points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (46)
R.Liles 2, Katie Carmichael 8, Walters 4, Blackmon 1, Smith 4, Jackson 2, White 7, M.Liles 6, Munnnnerlyn 2, McLaurin 4.
<&endagate>
Wilson Hall 50
Laurence Manning 42
SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Katherine Boykins scored a team-high 21 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (42)
Katherine Burns 21, Boykin 8, Truett 6, Bennett 5, Thompson 2.
<&endagate>
Carolina Academy 39
Williamsburg Academy 19
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high 10 points.
Williamsburg Academy's Iva Grace Wilson scored a game-high 11.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (39)
Sims 4, Timmons 8, Epps 2Weaver 8, Yarborough 4, Ruby Kate Adams 10, Welch 1, Cameron 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (19)
Lamb 2, Hancock 1, Iva Grace Wilson 11, Easler 2,Smith 2,Patrick 1.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.