LATE FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 57
Wilson 25
FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Jamiek McCoy scored a game-high 15 points.
Ny'Jae Hines scored a team-high 10 points for Wilson.
MC 10 12 18 17 — 57
W 8 8 5 4 — 25
MARLBORO COUNTY (57)
Palmer 3, Jamiek McCoy 15, Dupree 4, DreVeon Scott 11, Leviner 12, Morris 4, Brown 7.
WILSON (25)
Ny'Jae Hines 10, Muldrow 3, Butler 3, Sherrills 2, Green 2, Robinson 2.
Cheraw 60
Dillon 41
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Meyers scored a team-high 19 points.
Daizon Alford led Dillon with 12 points.
D 10 13 6 12 —41
C 16 21 16 7 — 60
DILLON (41)
McKinnon 5, Reeves 3, McRae 5, Mella 4, McCall 8, Daizon Alford 12, Brown 2, Cabbagestalk 2.
CHERAW (60)
Reggie Davis 10, Marshall Myers 19, Devin Gillespie 10, Watson 4, Scott 2, Williams 2, Gordon 8, Fuller 3, Burch 3.
Marion 77
Aynor 57
MARION, S.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a game-high 23 points.
A 10 12 18 17 — 57
M 20 11 16 30 — 77
MARION (77)
McCullough 6, Devine Wilson 15, A.J. Vaught 23, D'V. Allen 4, Charles 2, Dw. Allen 7, Davis 8, Amere Fling 12.
Mullins 49
Kingstree 37
FLORENCE, S.C. — Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 18 points.
John James led Kingstree with 10 points.
K 5 9 14 9 — 37
M 13 11 12 10 — 49
KINGSTREE (37)
Alston 4,John James 10, Cason 2, Henderson 1, Barr 3, Ceasar 12, McFadden 5.
MULLINS (49)
Pressley 9, Sainvil 2, C.J. Gilchrist 18, Hayes 2, Tisdale 2, Campbell 1, Phillips 2, Kheauris Cross 10.
Carvers Bay 58
Andrews 54
ANDREWS, S.C. — Carvers Bay's M.J. Bromell and Jy Deas each scored a game-high 13 points.
CB 17 13 17 11— 58
A 8 11 15 20— 54
CARVERS BAY (57)
Gamble 9, Young 5, Weaver 2, Green 5, M.J. Bromell 13, T.Walker 5, Jy Deas 13, J.Walker 6.
Johnsonville 75
Hannah-Pamplico 72
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville's Savion Graves and Hannah-Pamplico's Davion Coaxum each scored a game-high 18 points.
J 17 19 22 17 — 75
HP 17 10 17 28 — 72
JOHNSONVILLE (75)
Savion Graves 18, Quez Lewis 15, Jace Avant 11, Hanna 9, Gilliard 8, Brown 7, Moore 7.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (72)
Davion Coaxum 18, Cyrus Ellis 16, Zander Poston 11, Devon Mincey 10, White 8, Calcutt 7, Davis 2.
East Clarendon 63
Latta 62
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Keyon Wilson scored a team-high 19 points.
Teammate Tyjhai Calvin scored 18 and went over 1,000 points for his career.
L 7 15 23 17— 62
EC 12 12 19 20 — 63
LATTA (62)
Johnson 2, Trevon Miles 30, Jones 6, Bowman 3, D.J. Griffin 10, McRae 2, Bennett 7, Sellers 2.
EAST CLARENDON (63)
Keyon Wilson 19, Tyjhai Calvin 18, Jaquail Wilson 13, Bryant 7, Pearson 6.
McBee 58
Governor's School 41
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five blocks.
Teammate Cole Brigman added 14 points.
Governor's School's Brandon Campbell scored a team-high 15 points.
GS 5 10 10 16 — 41
M 19 10 12 17 — 58
GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (41)
Brandon Campbell 15, Singer 9, Park 5, Gaskins 6, Tedeschi 3, Orr 3.
McBEE (58)
Devon Bristow 20, Cole Brigman 14, C.J. Ponds 13, Boyle 4, Truell 4, Sims 3.
Hemingway 56
Lake View 45
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway's Jameaine Washington scored a game-high 25 points.
Lake View's Da'Correus Ford scored a team-high 12 points.
LV 7 7 14 17 — 45
H 7 18 9 22 — 56
LAKE VIEW (45)
J.Ford 4, Da'Correus Ford 12, Fuller 5, Ja'Montrell Waters 10, Bullock 2, Bethea 4, Inman 2, Johnson 6.
HEMINGWAY (56)
Parker 6, Jameaine Washington 25, Tyrek Brown 15, Singletary 8, Cooper 2.
Trinity-Byrnes 69
Laurence Manning 51
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 23 points.
Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson scored a team-high 19 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (51)
Umar Lawson 19, D.Medley 4, Sanders 4, Lee 4, Brandon King 16,Nelson 4.
TRINITY-BYRNES (69)
Jordan Jones 23, Nick Ford 20, Amarion Coletrain 15.
Chesterfield 56
Central 53
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's DuShaun Ellison scored a team-high 17 points.
CHESTERFIELD (56)
J. Thompson 9, DuShaun Ellison 17, Melton 2, A.Thompson 8, Turnage 8, Trey Streater 11, Stafford 1.
Carolina Academy 54
Palmetto Christian 45
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Cade Castles scored a game-high 17 points.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (54)
Brown 4, Joye 6, Wilder 8, Matthews 9, Matt Gaskins 10, Cade Castles 17.
Dillon Christian 88
Marlboro Academy 39
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 25 points.
Marlboro Academy's Jackson Quick scored a team-high 13 points.
MA 14 9 10 6 — 39
DCS 24 30 26 8 — 25
MARLBORO ACADEMY (39)
Newton 2, Dawkins 8, Jackson Quick 13, Peeler 2, Ratley 3, Frye 7, Gibson 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (88)
Heasley 2, Phillip Campbell 12, Ethan Brewington 25, Bethea 4, Josh Duran 14, Glasgrow 6, Davis 1, Adam Norman 16, Bailey 2.
Lee Central 70
North Central 29
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's DaVeon Thomas scored a game-high 23 points.
NC 5 10 9 5 — 29
LC 11 33 12 24 — 70
LEE CENTRAL (70)
Benjamin 3, Kelly 6, DaVeon Thomas 23, Pollard 3, Bradley 8, Holloman 4, Damioir Thomas 2, Dixon 2, Perkins 2, Price 2, Hickman 4, LeBron Thomas 16, Perry 2.
Manning 88
Hanahan 62
HANAHAN, S.C. — Manning's Leondria Nelson scored a game-high 50 points.
M 8 22 31 27 — 88
H 10 14 10 4 — 62
MANNING (88)
Leondria Nelson 50, J.Hilton 5, Dainels 7, Brown 2, Fletcher 3, Xavier Hicks 10, Felder 5, D.Hilton 4
OTHER SCORE: Lake City defeated Loris 53-48. Scott's Branch defeats C.E. Murray 76-59. Orangeburg Prep defeats Florence Christian 41-27.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 56
Latta 51
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper finished with 19 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks.Teammate Valenica Garris added a team-high 20 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
Latta's Moya McDuffied scored a game-high 22 points.
L 10 19 11 11— 51
LATTA (51)
Moya McDuffie 22, Riana Green 14, Brudsall 3, Gordon 3, Wheeler 9.
EAST CLARENDON (56)
Talaysia Cooper 19, Valencia Garris 20, Floyd 6, Wilson 2, McElveen 9.
Manning 55
Hanahan 18
HANAHAN, S.C. — Manning's Tajabreonca Dow scored a team-high 20 points.
M 16 8 10 21 — 55
H 0 11 0 7 — 18
MANNING (55)
Jones 6, Tajabreonca Dow 20, Gourdine 2, Andrews 2, Inman 4, Wilson 1, Junious 7, Dundy 3, Myisha Smiling 10.
Chesterfield 49
Central 25
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's Lorianna Dixon scored a team-high 12 points.
CHESTERFIELD (49)
Lorianna Dixon 12, Shannon 5, Blackwell 4, Turnage 7, Gainey 2, Johnson 2, Lockhart 6, Kiara Diggs 11.
McBee 45
Governor's School 39
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Stormy Harper scored a team-high 14 points.
Governor's School's Destiny Benjamin scored a game-high 15 points.
GS 11 9 8 11 — 39
M 16 8 7 14 — 45
GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (39)
Destiny Benjamin 15, Chisom Emetu 14, Wensink 1, Tankersley 5, Che 2, Wilcox 2.
McBEE (45)
Stormy Harper 14, Hickman 9, Williams 2, Peterson 6, J.Johnson 2, Smith 3, B.Johnson 9.
Trinity-Byrnes 55
Laurence Manning 41
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity-Bynres' Teal Howle scored a game-high 15 points.
Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykins scored a team-high 12 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (41)
Breanna Boykin 12, Burns 8, Bennett 7, Thompson 6, Erickson 4, Truett 2, Rickenbaker 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (55)
Teal Howle 15, Kinady Pierce 11, Laurel Casstevens 11, Caroline Tatum 10, Davis 8.
Palmetto Christian 56
Carolina Academy 27
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high eight points.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (27)
Cameron 4, Welch 4, Ruby Kate Amos 8, Yarborough 2, Weaver 6, Timmons 2.
Marlboro Academy 47
Dillon Christian 32
DILLON , S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Ragan Liles scored a team-high 14 points.
Dillon Christian's Shayla Hunt scored a game-high 16 points.
MA 21 7 8 11 — 47
DCS 4 10 9 9 — 32
MARLBORO ACADEMY (47)
McLaughlin 5, Carriker 2, M.Liles 5, White 8, Smith 7, Jackson 2, Walters 3, Ragan Liles 14.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (32)
Collins 6, Shayla Hunt 16, Britt 3, Dubose 4, Heasley 3.
OTHER SCORES: Scott's Branch defeated C.E. Murray 49-30.
