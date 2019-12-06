BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lake City 62
Kingstree 52
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Hilshon Bailey scored a team-high 15 points.
Kingstree's C.J. Fulton scored a game-high 17 points.
K 13 20 11 8— 52
LC 16 13 13 20 — 62
KINGSTREE (52)
N'Chez Alston 11, Swinton 4, Cason 4, Caesar 2, Elmore 4, C.J. Fulton 17, John James 9.
LAKE CITY (62)
Malik Hailey 14, McClam 3, Howard 7, Frierson 8, Alston 2, Hilshon Bailey 15, Leiter 2, Johnson 4, Caldwell 7.
RECORD: LC 2-1.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Darlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
<&endagate>
Marion 61
Conway 58
CONWAY — Marion's T.J. Sanders scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Teammate A.J. Vaught added 16 points and three rebounds.
M 20 10 16 15— 61
C 21 17 11 9 — 58
MARION (61)
McCullough 9, Wilson 4, A.J. Vaught 16, T.J. Sanders 18, Charles 9,Washington 6.
<&endagate>
Mullins 73
Lamar 15
MULLINS , S.C. — Mullins' Kherius Cross scored a game-high 14 points. Teammate Jaden Hayes and Quinton Tisdale each added 11.
Lamar's Kingston Miller scored a team-high 12 points.
L 4 3 4 4 —15
M 25 14 22 12— 73
LAMAR (15)
Dolford 3, Kingston Miller 12.
MULLINS (73)
Kherius Cross 14, Phillips 2, Pressley 6, Legette 6, Sainvil 6, C.J. Gilchrist 10, Jaden Hayes 11, Quinton Tisdale 11,Chandler 3, Roberts 2, Gordon 2.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 55
Bethune-Bowman 36
ROWESVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Jalen Bryant scored a team-high 13 points.
EAST CLAREDNON (55)
Jalen Bryant 13, Keyon Wilson 11, Jaquil Wilson 10, Calvin 9, Odom 4, Pearson 3, Strickland 2, Harrison 1, McFadden 1, Cooper 1,
<&endagate>
Hannah-Pamplico 67
Timmonsville 62
PAMPLICO— Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 25 points, and Lane Calcutt added 20.
Timmonsville's Christian Taylor scored a team-high 22 points.
T 13 13 16 20 —62
HP 8 15 26 18— 67
TIMMONSVILLE (62)
Christian Taylor 22, Tim Washington 10, Tyron Fleming 15, Garner 4, Foe 5, Eaddy 2,Green 4.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (67)
Poston 2, Coaxum 9, Cyrus Ellison 25, Graham 2, McNeil 9, Lane Calcutt 20.
<&endagate>
Carvers Bay 67
Hemingway 59
HEMINGWAY, S.C. —Carvers Bay's Tevin Young scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Jy Deas with 16.
Aaron Parker led Hemingway with a team-high 15.
H 10 12 10 27 — 59
CB 11 15 16 25 — 67
HEMINGWAY (59)
Aaron Parker 15, Jameaine Washington 10, Tyrek Brown 10, Singletary 9, Wilson 2, Williams 2, Cooper 1, Lewis 2.
CARVERS BAY (67)
Tevin Young 22, Weaver 2, Washington 9, Lance 1, Moore 2, Jo. Walker 4, Bromell 10, Jy Deas 16, Ja.Walker 1.
RECORDS: CB 1-3. H 2-2.
NEXT GAME: Hemingway will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Carvers Bay will host Georgetown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
<&endagate>
Chesterfield 51
Cheraw 48
CHESTERFIELD , S.C. — Chesterfield's Duane Ellison scored a game-high 29 points.
Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 19 points.
CHES 8 11 13 19 —51
CHER 10 14 14 10— 48
CHESTERFIELD (51)
J. Thompson 1, Duane Ellison 29, Turnage 7, Streater 7, D.Thompson 6.
CHERAW (48)
Marshall Myers 19, Devin Gillespie 10, Watson 6, James 3, Scott 2, Gordon 2, Burch 6.
<&endagate>
Central 43
McBee 42
PAGELAND, S.C. — McBee's Cole Brigman finished with a team-high 12 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Devon Bristow added 10 points, 19 rebounds and six blocks.
M 9 14 8 11 —42
C 6 14 17 6— 43
McBEE (42)
Cole Brigman 12, Ponds 9, Devin Bristow 10, Brown 9, Boyle 2.
<&endagate>
Grace Christian 56
Maranatha 49
COLUMBIA, S.C. —Maranatha trailed 35-15 at halftime and never recovered. Bryan Daniel scored 16 points for Maranatha.
MCS 9 6 17 12 —49
GCS 19 16 6 15— 56
MARANATHA (49)
Bryan Daniel 16, Byars 8, Ward 8, Reel 5, Hanna 6, Bevan 4, Smith 1.
RECORD: MCS 1-3.
NEXT GAME: Maranatha will travel to South Pointe Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
<&endagate>
Conway Christian 71
The King's Academy 70
FLORENCE, S.C. — Conway Christian's Canian Norris hit the game-winning three at the buzzer.
The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 29 points.
CC 15 20 18 18— 71
TKA 21 20 14 15 — 70
THE KING'S ACADEMY (70)
Ashton Harley 14, T.J. Meritts 29, Milliken 3, Alexander 9, Dominic Orrico 13.
<&endagate>
OTHER SCORES: C.E. Murray defeated Manning 65-49. Laurence Manning defeated Palmetto Christian 63-43.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
McBee 33
Central 14
PAGELAND, S.C. — McBee's Bella Johnson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
M 6 18 5 4 —33
C 1 2 9 2— 14
McBEE (33)
Bella Johnson 13, Hickman 4, Harper 3, Peterson 4, Boyle 2, J.Johnson 2, Jowers 2, Smith 3.
<&endagate>
Marantha 34
Grace Christian 19
PAGELAND , S.C. — Maranatha's Gracen Davis finished with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds.
MCS 15 1 10 8 —34
GCS 2 6 0 11— 19
MARANATHA (34)
Gracen Davis 21, Atkins 7, Spencer 6.
<&endagate>
Mullins 59
Lamar 37
MULLINS , S.C. — Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Naylai Morales with 15 points and Tamiesha Lasane with 11.
Lamar's Ja'Shyia Ham scored a team-high 10 points, and teammate Quashia Robinson had nine points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals.
L 2 8 8 19 —37
M 15 4 21 19— 59
LAMAR (37)
Stephens 9, Robinson 9, Gates 5, Ja' Shyia Ham 10, Hodges 4.
MULLINS (59)
Reed 3, Kelly 2, Jen'Lea Nichols 21, Williams 2, Tamiesha Lesane 11, Phillips 3, Lewis 2, Naylai Morales 15.
<&endagate>
Marion 61
Conway 31
CONWAY , S.C. — Marion's Kimbrie'l Barnes scored a team-high 25 points, followed by Tanaja Lester added 14.
M 15 9 16 23— 61
C 12 6 7 8 — 31
MARION (61)
Moody 7, Kimbrie'l Barnes 25, Howard 3, K.Davis 9, Tanaja Lester 14,P.Davis 6.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 50
Bethune-Bowman 30
ROWESVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper finished with a team-high 20 points, 18 rebounds and six steals.
Rhamey Floyd had 16 points.
EAST CLARENDON (50)
Talaysia Cooper 20, Valincia Garris 14, Rhamey Floyd 16.
<&endagate>
Carvers Bay 58
Hemingway 36
HEMINGWAY , S.C. — Carvers Bay's Dymond Coles and Zaniah Rush each scored game-highs of 11 points.
HEMINGWAY (36)
Hayward 4, Burrows 9, Nesmith 8, Brwon 7, McCullough 2, Smith 2.
CARVERS BAY (58)
Reed 3, Chandler 9, Myers 2, Weston 6 , Keith 8, Dymond Coles 11, Zaniah Rush 11, Dozier 3, Ripley 5.
<&endagate>
Orangeburg Prep 41
Carolina Academy 21
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Vandi Timmons scored a team-high eight points at the Barons Classic at Wilson Hall.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (21)
Amos 6, Bradley 2, Weaver 2, Vandi Timmons 8, Sims 2.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.