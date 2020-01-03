LATE FRIDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington's Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 23 points as the Falcons won 77-51 against Clarendon Hall on Friday to win the program's third consecutive Too Tough To Tame championship.
Teammate Qua'Liek Lewis added 15 points, and Daniel Perkins had 14.
CH 8 18 18 7 — 51
D 18 26 17 16 — 77
DARLINGTON (77)
Deuce Hudson 23, Daniel Perkins 14, Bowens 5, Qua'Liek Lewis 15, Williams 1, Tre'Quan Scott 13, Gary 2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: D 12-3.
<&endagate>
Hemingway 50
Kingstree 49
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Hemingway's Jameaine Washington scored a team-high 12 points.
Kingstree's Clinton Fulton scored a game-high 14.
H 8 17 13 12 — 50
K 17 10 14 8 — 49
HEMINGWAY (50)
King 5, Jameaine Washington 12, Tyrek Brown 10, Stokes 2, Nigil Singletary 11, Woodberry 2, Cooper 8.
KINGSTREE (49)
N'Chez Alston 12, Clinton Fulton 14, James 3, Swinton 8, Cason 5, Wilson 7.
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will travel to Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hemingway will travel to Timmonsville at 6 p.m.Tuesday.
RECORDS: K 2-5, 2-0 Region 7-2A. H 5-5.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 72
Hannah-Pamplico 49
PAMPLICO, S.C. — East Clarendon's Jaquail Wilson scored a team-high 16 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 17.
EC 17 14 26 15 — 72
HP 15 12 8 14 — 49
EAST CLARENDON (72)
Tyjhai Calvin 13, Jaquail Wilson 16, Keyon Wilson 13, Strickland 7, Marquis Pearson 13, McFadden 4, Odom 2, Cooper 4.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)
Poston 4, Coaxum 8, Cyrus Ellison 17,Eaddy 2, McNeil 2, Calcutt 4, Jenkins 4, Mincey 6, Lawson 2.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Tuesday. HP will host Mullins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: HP 1-7, 0-2 Region 7-2A. EC 8-3, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Carolina Forest 74
Marion 63
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marion's T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 21 points.
Teammate Mac Washington added 16.
M 16 20 9 18 — 63
CF 23 12 21 13— 74
MARION (63)
T.J. Sanders 21, McCollugh 2, Wilson 3, A.J. Vaught 11, Charles 2, Wilson 6, Mac Washington 16, Allen 2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host South Florence at 6 p.m. today.
RECORD: M 6-6.
<&endagate>
Timmonsville 65
Scott's Branch 56
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville's Tim Washington scored a team-high 22 points.
Teammate Christian Taylor added 16.
The Whirlwinds outscored Scott's Branch 38-26 in the second half.
T 16 11 21 17 — 65
SB 16 14 9 17 — 56
TIMMONSVILLE (65)
Christian Taylor 16, Lowery 2, Tim Washington 22, Tyron Fleming 13, Foe 9, Greene 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hemingway at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: T 3-5.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marion 55
Carolina Forest 47
MYRTLE BEACH , S.C. — Marion's Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 13 points.
M 15 9 19 12 — 55
CF 13 7 18 11 — 47
MARION (55)
Allen 3, Moody 5, Britt 2, Barnes 9, Howard 4, K.Davis 7, Tonaja Lester 13, P.Davis 9, Rogers 2 .
NEXT GAME: Marion will host South Florence at 6 p.m. Today.
RECORD: M 13-0.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 71
Hannah-Pamplico 29
PAMPLICO, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 35 points and added 29 rebounds, seven steals and eight assists.
Teammate Valencia Garris finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Rhamey Floyd had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Hannah-Pamplico's Williana Peterson scored a team-high eight points.
EC 17 17 18 19 — 71
HP 9 0 3 17— 29
EAST CLARENDON (71)
Talaysia Cooper 35, Valencia Garris 14, Rhamey Floyd 11, McElveen 5, Wilson 3. Rush 3, K.Floyd 3.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (29)
Willanna Peterson 8, L. Turner 2, Smith 2, Boyle 3, K.Turner 2,White 5, Rodgers 2, Munn 3..
NEXT GAME: EC will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Tuesday. HP will host Mullins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: HP 3-7, 0-2 Region 7-2A. EC 6-3, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Scott's Branch 49
Timmonsville 45
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville's Trinity Echols scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Makayla Commander added 13.
T 12 9 15 9 — 45
SB 13 11 14 15 — 49
TIMMONSVILLE (45)
Shkira Graham 11, Scott-Rouse 3, McDowell 2, Trinity Echols 14, Makyla Commander 13, Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hemingway at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: T 4-3.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.