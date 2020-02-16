Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.99 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 23.5 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...FLOODING WILL AFFECT SWAMP AND TIMBERLANDS WHILE ALSO DISRUPTING LOGGING OPERATIONS. OPERATIONS WILL LIKELY CEASE AND EQUIPMENT NOT PREVIOUSLY MOVED WILL REMAIN TRAPPED. SOME FARMLAND WILL HAVE MINOR FLOODING ESPECIALLY AROUND BRITTON NECK. &&