FLORENCE, S.C. — Jeri Porter would be more than happy with the type of effort she got from her team on Saturday against Lander, she said.
“I thought we played really hard, and if they give me that type of effort for the next 15 games, I think we’ll be fine,” the Francis Marion women’s basketball coach said. “Having said that, the times we didn’t stick to the game plan, Lander exploited it and that’s what good teams do.”
The Patriots went toe to toe with Lander, the Peach Belt Conference leader, for much of Saturday’s contest, but it was the Bearcats’ final run that proved the difference.
After battling back from a 19-point deficit to cut the lead to just six points near the start of the fourth quarter, an 11-2 run by Lander proved too much to overcome as they pulled away for an 82-67 victory over FMU at Smith University Center.
The Patriots fell to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in PBC play while Lander (10-3, 5-0) remains at the top of the standings. FMU returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to Augusta University.
“We wanted to make it a possession game,” Porter said. “We wanted to make it a slower game and let them guard us running offense as opposed to racing up the floor and taking quick shots.
“There were a couple of situation, particularly late, where we got a little antsy with the pressure, broke it, went to the rim and missed the layup and they came back and hit a couple big shots.”
Tabitha Dailey especially. The Lander forward finished with a game-high 27 points and was 11 for 18 from the floor. Jessica Harris added 19 points including a trio of three-pointers and Makaila Cange finished with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds.
It all added up to a couple of big runs that eventually the Patriots could not claw back from. FMU was neck-and-neck with Lander for much of the first half, including taking the lead late in the second quarter.
But a 10-0 run just before the break and an early 10-2 surge in the third stanza built the Bearcats’ lead up to 19.
Still, FMU didn’t go do quietly behind leading scorers Zaria Woods and Scarlett Gilmore. Woods had a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with 18 points and Gilmore added 16 despite being in foul trouble for much of the second half.
Kiana Adderton chimed in with 13 to give FMU three players in double figures.
“I thought we shot the ball really well tonight, which was a positive,” Porter said after her team finished 25 for 56 (44.6%) from the floor. “We shot the ball better than we have in a while.
“So we’re disappointed in the loss, but feel like we have a lot of positives coming out of this and a lot of games moving forward.”
FMU was also dealing with a reshuffled lineup. Guard Abigail Bullock is out for the year and likely so is guard Jasmyne May. The Patriots also did not have junior guard Khamele Manning, who is dealing with a lingering injury but could be back soon, Porter said.
“That’s kind of been our trademark the last few years in struggling with injuries to key players,” Porter said. “But we’re not going to let that be an excuse. We came into the season believing we had pretty good depth, and so now it’s just kind of that next-man-up mentality.”
