south carolina baseball coaches association logo.jpg

5A

1. Chapin

2. Blythewood

3. Dutch Fork

4. Boiling Springs

5. River Bluff

6. Dorman

7. St. James/J.L. Mann

8. Lexington

9. Fort Mill

10. Summerville/Fort Dorchester

4A

1. A.C. Flora

2. Eastside

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. South Aiken

5. Greenville

6. Airport

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Blue Ridge

9. Hartsville

10. Beaufort

3A

1. Bishop England

2. Chapman

3. Gilbert

4. Cheraw

5. Crescent

6. West Oak

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Hanahan

9. Camden

10. Emerald/Aynor

2A

1. Landrum

2. Abbeville

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Chesterfield

5. East Clarendon

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Johnsonville

9. Ninety-Six

10. Barnwell

1A

1. Green Sea Floyds

2. Lamar

3. Lake View

4. Branchville

5. Dixie

6. McBee

7. Whitmire

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Ware Shoals

10. Williston-Elko

