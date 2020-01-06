DARLINGTON — The rebuilding road is long for first-year Lamar boys coach Frankie Johnson Sr.
After his Silver Foxes’ 84-57 loss to SCISA power Clarendon Hall, which won that program’s first state title last season, all Johnson can do is take things one step at a time.
One game at a time.
After Thursday’s first-round loss in the Too Tough To Tame Tourney at Darlington High School dropped his team’s record to 0-12, the little steps are what Johnson wants his team to concentrate on and relish.
“We’re getting better on defense,” Johnson said. “We’ve come a long way from where we started. And now, I’m proud of them.”
When a young team is trying to jell, what a coach demands most is effort.
And that’s what Johnson stressed to his team before Thursday’s game.
“I just told them to play with heart,” Johnson said.
But a 24-11 first-quarter set the tone for Clarendon Hall, which by game’s end was attempting as many dunks as it could.
After Kylic Horton led Clarendon Hall on Thursday with 25 points, followed by Zyan Gilmore with 24 and Traveon Davis with 23, Johnson knows what his team needs to improve upon.
“I want our defense to be more aggressive and attack the basket more and take more charges,” Johnson said.
Offensively, Lamar is coming along. Three Silver Foxes scored in double figures as Kingston Miller and Tavaris Dolford finished with 14 points each, followed by Derrick Higgins with 13.
“If we start clicking on all cylinders, we’ll be all right,” Johnson said.
But for now, the growing as a team continues.
L 11 15 12 19 — 57
C 24 17 24 19 — 84
CLARENDON HALL (84)
Traveon Davis 23 , Kylic Horton 25, Da’Quavion Miller 6, Zyan Gilmore 24, Elliott 2, Bagnal 2, Mathis 2.
LAMAR (57)
Martin 7, Derrick Higgins 13 , Tavaris Dolford 14, Johnson 3, Dukes 4, Kingston Miller 14, Depugh 2.
