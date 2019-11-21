FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake View coach Daryl King had a proposition for his starting quarterback about three weeks ago.
Adarrian Dawkins, per usual, took the request in stride.
“Coach told me he wanted to use my athletic ability all over the field,” Dawkins said. “I respected that and I just wanted to help the team in the best way I can.”
So for the second time in two seasons, Dawkins switched positions as D.J. Bethea assumed the starting QB role and he went back to what had been his original place at running back.
They also moved him to slot receiver. And free safety. And put him back at quarterback as well sometimes.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior has gone from under center to all over the field for the Wild Gators as they’ve tried to maximize his potential impact in games on both sides of the ball.
Lake View has won three straight since the change, and is outscoring opponents 164-18 during that span as it gets set to host Cross on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the third round of the Class A state playoffs.
“We’re trying to mix things up and move people around,” King said. “The biggest thing was just trying to get the ball in his hands in open space. He’s a big playmaker for us and he’s done a good job since moving over.
“I think it makes him better and the team better getting him out there in open space where he can do a lot of things for us.”
Dawkins’ playmaking ability was evident when he joined the varsity team as a sophomore. LVHS had a void at quarterback, and King soon tabbed Dawkins to see if he could fill that spot – despite never having played the position in his career.
“We took a look at him in spring practices and saw that he could get the job done, and he's progressed ever since,” King said.
Still, it was a situation in which Dawkins had to assume a lot of responsibility in his first season, he said.
“I had no choice but to grow up fast and become a leader on the team,” he said. “Playing quarterback like that taught me how to deal with pressure situations in big moments.”
The change took some getting used to, but by the time the season opener against Hannah-Pamplico rolled around, Dawkins said, he started to feel comfortable in the role. He helped lead the Wild Gators to a second-round playoff berth in 2018 and a 7-4 overall record.
That experience proved invaluable for this year as, for the most part, Dawkins said, he’s been able to pick things up in his new spots relatively quickly. He was already the team’s second-leading rusher and played running back prior to making the switch to QB last year.
“It was pretty natural, and as quarterback I already knew the offense,” he said. “I just had to make sure I stayed focused on what the coaches were teaching me (about the other positions) and I also watched other guys at those positions so I could understand what they were trying to do.”
Dawkins played a little bit of safety early in the preseason and during the jamborees, and King wanted to make that change in time for the playoffs as well.
“He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid,” King said. “On defense, he covers well and that’s helped us solidify things in our secondary. He’s just a great athlete for us and huge weapon, and he’s one of those kids that wants to make everyone around him better.”
