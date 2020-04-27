LAKE CITY, S.C. – For the first time in nearly a decade, there will be a new coaching voice on the Lake City High School boys’ basketball bench.
And for the first time in nearly two decades, Charm Eaddy will not be on the bench when the LCHS girls’ basketball team takes the floor for the 2020-21 season.
Lake City High Athletic Director Matt Apicella confirmed that the Panthers are in the market for two new coaches, with the positions listed on the Florence School District 3 job board Monday.
Apicella could not comment on the matter any further, he said, and neither Michael Manning nor Eaddy could be reached for comment. Florence County School District 3 officials also could not be reached for further comment or information.
Manning was hired to be the boys' coach prior to the 2012-13 season after serving as an assistant with both the boys’ and girls’ teams since 2005. He led the Panthers to more than 100 victories during his tenure.
Eaddy has been coached the Lake City girls for more than 15 years and guided the Panthers to the 2011-12 2A Lower State title game at the Florence Center.
Eaddy will continue to serve as the Lake City softball coach, Apicella said.
