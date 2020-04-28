LAKE CITY, S.C. — Ra’Shaud Graham, a former three-sport Lake City High School athlete and community activist, died Tuesday morning at the age of 26 in a kayak accident.
According to published reports, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said that Graham died after his kayak capsized in a canal near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in Russellville around 11 a.m.
Graham tried to swim to shore but went under. The Department of Natural Resources' investigation is still ongoing.
Graham played football, ran track and was on the wrestling team at LCHS. He also returned to teach for a brief time, and was involved with community activities. In 2016 he was honored with a proclamation by the mayor and the City Council of Lake City for his accomplishments and “love and devotion to our children and community.”
Graham was very close to Athletic Director Matt Apicella, who left a heartfelt message on his Facebook page about his former athlete and friend.
“You broke my heart into a million pieces, kid,” Apicella wrote. “You were the son I always envisioned … unshakable in your beliefs, a workaholic, willing to learn and grow, and never afraid of a challenge. We talked EVERY day … usually before most people were even hitting snooze for the first time. Then we would talk multiple times after that just to bounce ideas or a funny story. We laughed, we talked business, how to improve LC, how to save the kids who were walking that line, we talked about how you could return to LC to take over for this old man, but most importantly, we always said ‘I love ya’ before hanging up.
“Judging by the amount of texts and calls I have received, it was no secret how close we were. I do not understand this, but I know you would say, “God has a plan and our job is to follow that without question.” I can hear you saying it, but that does not ease my anger. My life is forever changed, but my love for you will never change. Rest easy Kid … you did more in 26 years than most could ever hope to achieve. You were the best of all of us. I love you, Son. Forever.”
Graham also graduated from the Citadel where he ran track for two years before becoming a company commander and a member of the Summerall Guards.
For the past several years, Graham has served as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Campus Representative and the team chaplain for the Bulldog football team.
“We are going to hurt from this huge loss of one of our own,” Citadel football coach Brent Johnson said in a statement released by the school. “We will be forever grateful for the inspiration and guidance that he gave our football program. Ra’Shaud was one of the most genuine people and had a tremendous impact on our athletes this past year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.