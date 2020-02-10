DARLINGTON — Darlington County Councilman Robert L. “Bobby” Kilgo Jr. announced his bid for reelection for the council’s District One seat last week.
The district includes much of the city of Darlington and Palmetto Precinct. He has represented the district since 2013.
Kilgo, a Republican, said he wants to continue his work on the council to improve the quality of life for the citizens, improve the county’s fiscal responsibility and improve economic conditions.
Kilgo pointed to his efforts in addressing blight and litter, working with other leaders to address unsightly and illegal junk yards throughout the county, especially in the Darlington area. Kilgo said he will continue his efforts to ensure the county continues to address these issues.
Kilgo said the primary mission of the council is to bring jobs to Darlington County. He said since he was elected, the county has seen the 2013 expansion of Canfor in Darlington and the development of Birdsong Corporation in 2014. He said the old Wellman plant, now Fiber Industries, is back to life with more than 100 jobs in its initial phase and Southern Current has announced its intentions to invest more than $350 million in the county in new solar energy facilities. In addition, Nucor Steel and Georgia Pacific have both recently announced expansion projects, he said.
Kilgo also cited his efforts in securing a new county courthouse with no new taxes and to keep the courthouse in Darlington near the Public Square.
After retiring from the practice of law, Kilgo returned to college and is seeking a history degree from Francis Marion University.
He is presently the president of the Darlington Kiwanis Club and the South Carolina Bar Senior Lawyers Division. He is also past president of the Darlington Downtown Redevelopment Association.
Kilgo is married to Sue Kilgo and has three adult sons, two adult stepdaughters and eight grandchildren.
