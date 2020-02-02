Hartsville Messenger
The dance students of KFA (Kelley’s Fine Arts) Dance showed off their talents on stage at Coker University Saturday and in the process raised $4,800 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The theme for the KFA Sneak Peek 2020 was “Dancing to Make Type One Type None.”
Each year, the dance school the dance school holds a fundraiser for a different charity, said founder and owner Burnadene Kelley-Newman. When they can, Kelley-Newman said, they try to dedicate the campaign in honor of one of their students who may be a beneficiary of the particular charity selected.
This year’s event was in honor of 11-year-old Kenyaih Robinson of Darlington. Kenyaih was diagnosed with Type One diabetes at age 9. In addition to the funds raised for the JDRF, the event also raised enough money to send Kenyaih to Camp Adam Fisher this summer. The camp in Summerton is the largest camp in the Carolinas for children with diabetes, their brothers, sisters and friends.
On Saturday, just before going on stage, Kenyaih said she was excited and happy about being able to help raise money for the foundation.
“I think it’s good. I think it’s really nice,” she said.
Another dancer, Hailey Padgett, was recognized for raising the most money for the effort, $400, and was named Miss Sneak Peek.
In addition to giving back to the community, the show also gives the dancers the opportunity to practice their routines on a stage before competition and to share dances for the first time with family and friends, said Alexis McDonald, KFA assistant director and teacher.
The performance, which included 119 competitive dancers, took place in the Watson Theater of Coker’s Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center.
KFA, which also offers a gymnastics program, has studios in Hartsville, Florence, Lake City, Turbeville, Bishopville, Camden and Cheraw.
