DARLINGTON, S.C. — It’s been close to two months since most NASCAR drivers have gotten behind the wheel for a live race.
For Matt Kenseth? Add 16 more to that total.
Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 will mark Kenseth’s return to competition following his retirement in November of 2018. The 48-year-old will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing after replacing Kyle Larson, who was fired for using a racial slur during a virtual racing event in April.
“I’ve got to admit, I’m as excited as I’ve been to go racing in many, many years,” Kenseth said during a teleconference on Thursday. “I’m really looking forward to getting to the track. And I really like this group of guys.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I just know that it’s going to be a big challenge. I’m going to have to work hard and do my best to try to take advantage of that opportunity.”
There is one thing on Kenseth’s side and that’s a lot of experience at the Lady in Black. He leads all active drivers with 25 starts at Darlington with teammate Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick not far behind with 23 each.
Kenseth also still holds the track race record of 141.383 mph set in May of 2013 — his lone victory at Darlington and the last time the track hosted a race in May.
But he’ll be coming in cold Sunday, so to speak, with no practice and no qualifying under his belt.
“I’ve been doing as much as I can as far as being prepared and looking at data and reading notes,” Kenseth said. “Going to the simulator was one of those boxes I wanted to check, so I did go there and drive it and make a few runs at Darlington and just kind of drive and felt comfortable.”
The simulator can’t recreate the driving experience perfectly though, he added, so the learning curve will likely be steep — especially in the beginning.
“Kind of a few more unknowns and not sure you know how exactly everything’s going to feel,” Kenseth said. “So certainly there’s a little bit of anxiety for those first few corners until you kind of get rolling and get used to things.
“And at the same time, everybody’s going to be ready to pounce; restarts are very important and track position is very important.”
Aside from the usual adjustments racing at Darlington brings, Kenseth is also having to adjust to racing in a Camaro for the first time as well as adapting to his new racing team and crew chief, Chad Johnston.
“They’ve ran really well at Darlington here the last two years, so I’m thinking they’re not going to veer too far off (of what they’ve done),” he said. “I think you run those first thirty laps and then you get those extended cautions there to make some small adjustments and go from there.”
Busch for one believes his new teammate is more than up to the challenge.
“It’s a unique set of circumstances for everybody, and then for Matt to have not been in the car for a longer duration than all the rest of us, it’ll be different,” he said. “New team of course; communication over the radio, (but) he’s gone through the steps though with Ganassi and our manufacturer with Chevrolet in the simulator to make some laps, hear his crew chief on the radio and to do things in a virtual aspect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.