LAMAR, S.C. — Hartsville Red's Cam Cannarella went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI and also picked up the win on the mound in Thursday's 17-2, 5-inning victory at Donald R. Poole Stadium.
Teammate Micheal Norris went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Lamar’s P.J. Munford went 2 for 3 with a double.
HR 142 73 — 17 11 2
L 000 02— 2 4 3
WP — Cam Cannarella (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 8 K). LP — Hunter Watford ( 2 IP, 4 H,5 R, ER, 0 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HR: Michael Norris 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; C. Cannarella 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-4, RBI; Barrett Meadows 1-1; Tucker Galloway 2-3, 2 RBI; Andrew Askins 1-3, 2 RBI. L: P.J. Munford 2-3, 2B; Jason Grantham 1-3; H.Watford 1-2.
RECORDS: HR 1-3. L 1-3.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Hartsville Black at 6 p.m. Monday. Florence Blue will travel to Hartsville Red at 6 p.m. Monday.
Sumter 8
Florence Green 3 (8)
SUMTER, S.C. — Wildness by the Florence Green pitching staff in the top of the eighth inning led five-run inning as Sumter broke through for the extra-inning victory.
Sumter tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning to make it 3-3.
Florence Green’s Josh Williams went 2 for 3 with a triple.
S 001 002 05 — 8 2 1
F 201 000 00 — 3 7 4
WP — Clarke Kinney (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP — Mac Sawyer (0 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 0 ER, BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FG: Josh Williams 2-3, 3B; Marshall Brown 1-4; Nic Eddick 1-4; Harley Davis 2-3; Jayden Earle 1-3.
RECORDS:FG: 3-1.
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Hartsville Black at Legion Field at 6 p.m. on July 16.
