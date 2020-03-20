HARTSIVLLE, S.C. — It was the call Tiyon Evans had been waiting on for a long time.
And the voice was certainly a welcome one as well.
On Thursday, Evans was contacted by University of South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley, who had recruited the former Hartsville High football standout heavily out of high school.
“He said the only thing that was holding me back was they didn’t know if I had qualified or not,” Evans said of their initial talks. “But I guess they found out (recently) I had and he called me back last night and told me I had the offer.”
A North-South selection in high school, Evans rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his sophomore and junior seasons before switching to quarterback for his senior year. He set new school marks by running for more than 1,000 yards and also passing for more than 1,000.
He was one of the most highly sought after rushers in the state, but circumstances forced a detour to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
“Honestly, JUCO was the best thing for me,” Evans said. “I wasn’t ready to go to a (NCAA) Division I program; I had to work up to that point. Now I feel like I can go to any Division I program and start.
“…All you’re doing is football and school. I approached both at a high level — took my studies more seriously and now I’m starting to get offers and feeling great.”
USC is one of a handful of offers on the table right now for Evans in a list that includes Tennessee.
He has another football season to go at Hutchinson, and is looking to build on what was a standout campaign. Evans appeared in 12 games and rushed 61 times for 538 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 43 yards and another score.
It was in the return game, however, that the former Red Fox made his first impression.
“I was a freshman and I was playing behind three backs,” he said. “I was probably getting about two carries a game at the beginning of the season and I was frustrated. Then they put me on kickoff returns and I took that opportunity real seriously.
“They saw how much I could do there and I started to play more a couple games into the season. I took every rep seriously and tried to make the most of every one.”
Evans will soon have another big decision to make, although that process has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was going to make my decision after spring football, but with the coronavirus situation, I don’t really know what they’re going to do with football right now,” he said. “I don’t know when I’ll make my decision. It was going to be before the season started, but now I don’t know.”
Evans also wants to take a few visits, including to his top two schools right now of Tennessee and South Carolina.
In the meantime, he’s back in Hartsville working as best as he can to stay in top shape for whenever the season begins again.
“I go to the football field and do some field work and some footwork,” Evans said. “I’ll probably get a couple of my buddies and we’ll probably run a 7-on-7 to stay in shape or something.
“But I don’t ever stop working.”
