JOHSONVILLE, S.C. — With the move to Class 2A awhile back, Johnsonville boys’ basketball coach Harris Avant knew his squad was going to take some lumps for a few years.
Probably none more so than in 2019-20 when the Flashes went 5-18 overall and didn’t win a single Region 7-2A contest (0-14).
“We had a lot of self-motivation coming into this year,” Avant said. “The majority of coaches picked us to finish last in the region, and that stayed on our bulletin board all season long.”
But Avant knew the talent he had returning — and by the end of the season, so did everyone else.
Johnsonville went from cellar dwellers to region champs, finishing 20-2 overall and 13-1 in Region 7-2A in one of the biggest turnaround seasons in recent memory.
For helping guide JHS back to the top of the pack and into the playoffs, Avant was named the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
“I think the team chemistry was the main thing,” he said. “This group of guys has played together since middle school, and finally getting everybody back together and knowing how to play together helped. The talent level was there; it was just a matter of making sure everyone was on the same page with the game plan.”
That part fell to Avant and his staff, whose biggest task was putting that talent in the right places at the right times throughout the course of a game.
“We relied on several different defenses, and we might use as many as five throughout the course of a game,” Avant said. “There were several situations throughout the season that we just had to keep switching things up until we found what worked best against the opponent we were playing.
“It often wasn’t our No. 1 game plan defensively.”
The Flashes also changed things up offensively and became a much more dangerous outside shooting team. JHS made 170 three-pointers this year, and Avant credited assistant coach Jonathan Parnell with working with the guards in that area.
“They had confidence in each other that the other guys would make the shot or get the rebound,” Avant said. “That’s something that developed in practice. We also benefited from how hard we practiced. We could practice two days before a game the same way we were going to play.”
Avant also wanted to make sure the Flashes took advantage of their offensive depth every game.
“We had seven or eight guys that could lead us in scoring, so I felt like other teams weren’t able to focus on shutting down just one or two players,” he said. “That was certainly good to have.”
It all seemingly came together just before the holiday break, Avant said. The Flashes defeated Carvers Bay 82-81 in a wide-open contest.
“Winning that game going into Christmas break and seeing the excitement in our guys’ faces in the locker room, at that point I felt personally that they had the confidence that they could go on and win this thing,” he said.
