LAMAR — As a U.S. Army Reserve officer trainee, Jackee Lynn jumped out of airplanes for Uncle Sam.
Today, the principal of Lamar’s Spaulding Elementary School is on a mission to provide the best education possible for the children of Darlington County.
Along with her upbringing, the lessons she learned in the Army are helping her fulfill that mission.
She’s quick to point to one of those lessons that still sticks with her. “It’s not about you. It’s not about one person or one job,” Lynn said. “It’s about the mission. It’s the mission that’s most important.”
Lynn is in her fifth year as Spaulding Elementary’s principal. Next year she will become principal of a brand new elementary school that will open in Hartsville.
The Richmond, Virginia, native joined the Army in 1983 straight out of high school and served three years as an active duty soldier. She said her family suggested the military to gain some direction and experience. “They said I should join the military and see the world,” she said.
Lynn said she walked in to a recruiting center in Richmond where the Army, the Navy, the Marines and the Air Force each had a separate office. She picked the Army.
After completing basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Lynn went on to train as a graves registration specialist. Her job was to help recover and identify deceased Army personnel. She had planned to become a mortician once she returned to civilian life.
“It was a combat job, but there was no war at the time,” she said. But Lynn said she enjoyed the science. “The forensics was really cool,” she said.
Part of her active duty service included deployment to Kaiserlautern, Germany. It was her only overseas deployment. “It was so cold there,” Lynn said. “There were so many Americans there it didn’t feel too much like being overseas.”
Lynn was discharged in 1986, went into the Army Reserve and went to college on the G.I. Bill. She said she had also put aside some money during active duty to help pay for college.
In college, she enrolled in an Army ROTC program and trained to become an officer with the reserve. During that training she went to airborne school and completed parachute training. “I completed my five jumps and got my wings,” she said. That was at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Lynn said her job in the reserve was processing officer candidates through their training.
By the time Lynn left the reserve after nearly eight years she had attained the rank of first lieutenant. “I went in as a private and came out as a first lieutenant,” Lynn said.
Lynn obtained her bachelor’s degree in math from Virginia Union University.
A brief stint as a substitute classroom teacher sparked her interest in becoming a teacher full time, Lynn said. “The kids listened to me,” she said.
Her first full-time job as a teacher came with a school district in Campbell County, Virginia, at Yellow Branch Elementary School. “It was a great place. They were so great to me there,” she said.
She taught there for five years. While there, she met her future husband, Tyrone Lynn, a native of Hartsville. “He told me he would never live in Hartsville again,” she said.
After they were married, his career as an engineer took them to Greenville and they lived there for two years, she said.
Later, his job brought the couple to Hartsville, where Lynn found a job with the Darlington County School District, first for a brief time at Cain Elementary School in Darlington and then at Thornwell School for the Arts in Hartsville where she taught third and fourth grades.
The Lynns have lived in Hartsville now for 17 years. They have a 16-year-old daughter, Madison.
Lynn has served in several capacities with the district, including as a National Board Certified elementary school teacher, an assistant principal, a school special education facilitator and the district’s coordinator of recruitment and retention.
When the opportunity to serve as principal at Spaulding Elementary presented itself, she took it. “I felt like I could come here and make a difference,” Lynn said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Lynn said she believes she is where she is for a reason. She recalled something she said her mother always told her: “Wherever you are, you are where God put you.”
Her years in the Army, she said, prepared her for her career in education. “The Army taught me how to get along with other people,” she said. “It taught me how not to sweat the small things.”
It taught her also to “lead, follow or get out of the way,” she said. “If you’re not going to do the job, just get out of the way and let somebody else do what needs to be done,” Lynn said.
She said she recommends the military as a career option for young people who may be seeking some direction in life.
“Basic training tears you down to build you up,” Lynn said. “The training and the experience — it makes you task oriented.”
Leadership, Lynn said, means learning how to treat people, honoring people by being honest and open with them and giving the people you lead the clear direction they need to do their jobs to the best of their ability. “People shouldn’t have to guess what they need to do,” she said.
Lynn said she strives to apply those standards in her role as educational leader of her school.
“I feel like I’m still serving,” she said.
Lynn said Veterans Day is a time to reflect on and honor the commitment and the sacrifices of the nation’s military veterans.
“Military service is a huge sacrifice, even if you’re not in a war,” Lynn said. “You don’t get paid that much. You work until they tell you to stop. And it’s a sacrifice for the families. Veterans Day is a way for people who may not fully understand the sacrifice and the commitment to at least acknowledge it, to acknowledge the service and the sacrifice and say thank you.”
Lynn holds a Master of Science in economics from Virginia State University, and a Master of Education in education administration from Winthrop University.
She will begin her new job when the new elementary school opens in the fall of 2020.
