Iliotibial (IT) band syndrome is the most common cause of outside knee pain in runners and is one of the three main causes of “snapping hip” syndrome. With a quick google search, you find this condition has many different names — runner’s knee, IT band friction syndrome, hip bursitis — but what exactly is it?
To answer this question, it is important to first know what the IT band is and its function in the body. The IT band is a thick band of fibrous soft-tissue that runs the length of the outer thigh — extending from just above the hip joint to just below the knee. It is an extension of the tensor fascia latae muscle, but is not a muscle itself.
Since it is not a muscle, it cannot be stretched or lengthened like a muscle, so treatment often focuses on the surrounding musculature. Its main function is to provide lateral stabilization of the hip and upper leg.
The underlying physiology of this syndrome has recently come under debate. The long-standing thought is that repetitive flexion and extension of the knee, such as in running and cycling, causes friction between the IT band and the other structures in the leg, leading to irritation, inflammation and pain. Recently, new research, however, is questioning whether an inflammatory process is actually involved.
Newer research is pointing towards tight hip musculature and weak hip abductor and gluteal muscles as the cause of this feeling of “tightness” and the irritation of the underlying structures. In either case, the development of this syndrome is usually multi-factorial. Contributing factors include biomechanical abnormities, muscle weakness and/or poor hip muscle flexibility. These factors are often compounded by overtraining and overuse. This makes IT band syndrome common in endurance athletes and persons who are beginning a new or more intense exercise regimen.
The most commonly described symptom of IT band syndrome is sharp pain on the outside of the knee. This pain is often worst later during exercise, with running, and when walking down the stairs. Other symptoms include:
» A “snapping” sound or feeling when flexing and extending the knee;
» Swelling at the knee and/or hip;
» Tenderness at one, or both, of the insertions of the IT Band;
» Warmth and/or redness around the knee.
If these symptoms don’t resolve on their own after a couple days of rest and anti-inflammatory medication, if they worsen, or if they are significantly affecting your ability to complete daily living tasks, contact your doctor for further evaluation.
The first, and best, treatment option for this condition is physical therapy. Physical therapy includes activity modification, modalities for pain and inflammation relief, stretching and massage, along with hip and core strengthening exercises. A physical therapist can also aid in correcting any biomechanical abnormalities that may have contributed to the development of your pain. During this time, active rest via cross-training is highly encouraged to maintain cardiovascular fitness. The majority of patients respond to this non-operative, conservative treatment in one to two months. Surgical intervention options are limited and usually not recommended for this condition.
There is good news. There are ways to prevent IT band syndrome from occurring and/or limit the effects once initial symptoms develop. Some of the things you can do on your own at home include:
» Replace running shoes on a regular basis;
» Maintain gluteal, quad, hip flexor, hamstring, and core strength;
» Stretch on a regular basis;
» Complete a thorough warm-up and cool-down before and after exercise;
» Add foam rolling of your lower extremity muscles to your post-exercise routine;
» When beginning a new workout regimen, gradually increase your duration and intensity over time;
» Vary your workouts and utilize cross-training methods.
