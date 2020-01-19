Happy New Year, resolutioners! This is the time of year where you’re going to see an uptick of people going to the gym. It will be crowded for two weeks then start to die down as people quickly give up on their “new year, new me” mindset. I want to help you find what activities work well for you so that you can enjoy your workouts better, not make them so time-consuming, but still see results.
In recent years common bouts of long, sub-maximal, cardiovascular exercise have been getting replaced with shorter, but more intense interval training, and there has been a lot of debate and research trying to figure out if one may be better than the other. I’m going to go ahead and spoil the answer to which one is better by saying that if you are doing either form of exercise, you are not in the wrong. Choosing which form better suits, you depend on the individual.
If you’re an athlete trying to boost your performance, or a busy professional who feels they don’t have the time to work out maybe interval training is better for you. This article will attempt to simplify some of the differences between the two types of exercises and maybe, by the end of it, you’ll have a better idea of what style is better suited for you if you’re looking to do more cardio.
Continuous endurance exercise is your common 20-40-minute bouts of low-moderate intensity jogging, biking or swimming. High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, consists of intervals of high-energy sprints followed by low-energy rest periods. An example of this could be multiple repetitions of 30-second sprints followed by a period of active rest.
Both methods of aerobic exercise induce positive cardiovascular adaptations that help improve heart performance which is based on heart rate, heart contractility and the amount of blood pumped out of the left ventricle each beat. The constant contractions of skeletal muscles during exercise also helps blood return to the heart, allowing more blood to be in the left ventricle that gets pumped out to the body.
Interval training has been shown to increase cardiac muscle mass in the left ventricle which allows for stronger contractions which allows for more blood to be pumped out of the left ventricle each beat. VO2max is also improved with both forms of exercise; however interval training has been shown to improve VO2max slightly more than continuous endurance exercise. If you aren’t familiar with what VO2max is, it is the maximum amount of oxygen used for energy production your body consumes during exercise.
It is also important to mention mitochondria in this article as interval training helps increase the number of mitochondria in cells; but what are mitochondria? Mitochondria are referred to as the “power house” of the cell because they use oxygen to produce an energy molecule called ATP through the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates. The more mitochondria you have, the more energy that is able to be produced for activity, and you burn more fat and carbohydrates in doing so.
So let me review with you really fast. Interval training helps improve VO2max, which allows you to consume more oxygen during exercise. Oxygen is transported through the blood so the increase in the amount of blood pumped out of the left ventricle each beat helps to carry more oxygen to working muscles. Mitochondria in the cells receive the oxygen and use the oxygen to help breakdown fats and carbohydrates to create energy and if interval training increases the amount of mitochondria, you will have more energy being produced while you are burning fat and carbohydrates.
As a matter of fact; interval training has shown to maintain longer post-exercise oxygen consumption levels than continuous endurance training. This post-exercise consumption allows for the burning of fats and carbs to continue, even after exercise has ended. For those of you trying to lose weight and burn fat, interval training has also been seen to increase the amount of fat metabolized for energy rather than carbohydrates, meaning you will see a decrease in fat mass.
To sum it all up, both methods of exercise, the continuous endurance and high-intensity interval training, produce these adaptations in the body; however, interval training seems to do it slightly better.
Again, it depends on the individual. Athletes trying to increase their overall endurance in a shorter amount of time may want to give interval training a try if they aren’t already. Interval training is even being used more in cardiovascular rehabilitation setting more often due to the increases in heart performance.
I want to reiterate that both methods are great ways to get into shape or improve your performance so if you do one, the other, or both; keep going and keep working on being the best you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.