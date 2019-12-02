DARLINGTON — An inmate who was under medical observation died in his cell early Monday morning at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to Darlington County authorities.
Corrections officers found the inmate unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed the death and said the inmate died just after midnight, Dec. 2.
The inmate was in a medical observation area and not in the general population of the jail, Hardee said. The inmate had received medical treatment recently for an illness and was under the supervision of a medical doctor, according to the coroner.
Authorities have not identified the inmate.
The Darlington County Coroner’s Office and SLED, as required by law, are investigating the death, authorities said. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday.
