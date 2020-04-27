FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart is still hoping for an American Legion baseball season.
“Our No. 1 goal and our hope is we still want the DEC (Department Executive Committee) to reconsider and look again in maybe late May – we want to play American Legion baseball,” the Florence Post 1 coach said.
While that would be the preferable path moving forward, Urquhart and a number of other coaches around the area are already laying the foundation for an alternative independent league, he said.
“What we’re doing is kind of following to see what North Carolina is going to do,” Urquhart said. “They were about a week and half or two weeks ahead of us when their season got canceled, so they’ve kind of already gotten that ball rolling.
“We’re just setting the foundation and gauging the interest right now to see who would be interested in doing it.”
Urquhart said there have been around 20 teams that have at least verbally stated they’d want to know more if something can be put together. That is going to depend on a number of things moving forward, with field availability at the top of the list.
“The majority of these teams play on high school fields, and there are only a couple of us in Florence, Sumter and Greenwood that are fortunate to have facilities not connected to the high schools," he said. "We have to have access to those fields before any of this is possible.
“And for that to happen, the sanctions have to be lifted and everything has to be deemed safe.”
If that day comes with enough time to get some kind of revised season in, Urquhart and company want to be ready to hit the ground running.
“We don’t want to sit back and do nothing and then all of a sudden in the middle of June they say it’s safe to congregate and baseball can start,” he said. “So we’re going to lay the groundwork now and if it’s still not safe, then we won’t play.
“But we want to have an option. The guys spearheading this love American Legion baseball, and we don’t want to see that format go away.”
Urquhart pointed to a July 1 start date if it’s deemed safe and if teams have a few weeks to prepare and get some scrimmages and possible preseason games in beforehand. The idea is to have the season wrapped up before high school football season begins, he added.
The name of the league will likely be South Carolina American League Baseball, following North Carolina’s announcement of a NC3 American Baseball League that is slated to start June 1.
“We were trying to have some solidarity with North Carolina,” Urquhart said. “And if this all happens, we were kind of kicking around the idea of having a regional with N.C. and S.C. There’s a couple teams in Alabama that have expressed interest in sending some teams over, and I think Virginia has shown some interest in a little mini-regional format.”
With that in mind, all of the independent leagues are adopting American Legion rules and formats for games, Urquhart said. Even so, American Legion patches and logos will more than likely not be worn, and it’s still up in the air at the moment if the use of names like Post 1 will be allowed.
“We don’t want to put any of our directors or athletic officers in trouble with the DEC,” Urquhart said. “We’ve gotten tremendous support. (Post 1 Athletic Director) Mike Richey and I have spoken, and he’s given his blessing. If this happens in Florence, we’re not going to change anything. We want everyone to be a part of it.
“Just because the state American Legion can’t govern it doesn’t mean we don’t want or wouldn’t welcome any support they could give us.”
