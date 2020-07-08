DALZELL, S.C. — Noah Carter went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Florence Post 1 to a 10-0 win over Dalzell-Shaw in six innings Wednesday in independent senior baseball action.
Teammate Owen Taylor went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Florence scored eight runs in the top of the second inning.
F 080 002 — 10 7 2
D-S 000 000 — 0 4 1
WP —George Derrick Floyd (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Blane Hopkins (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: Noah Carter 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; D.P. Pendergrass 1-3, RBI; Korique Rainey 1-3; Owen Taylor 1-2, 2B, RBI; Nik Mezzanotte 1-3.
RECORDS: F 9-0.
NEXT GAME: Florence will travel to Dalzell-Shaw at 7 p.m. Friday.
JUNIOR BASEBALL
Lamar 5
Hartsville Red 3
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Tyler McManus went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead Lamar to its first win of the season.
Teammate Gavin Windham went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Hartsville Red’s Collin Reason went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
L 004 010 0 — 5 10 7
HR 020 001 0— 3 2 1
WP — Jason Grantham (7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, BB, 0 K). LP — Tucker Galloway (2 1/3 IP, 6 H,4 R, 4 ER, BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: Tyler McManus 2-3, 2 RBI; Shemar Simes 3-4, RBI; Gavin Windham 2-4, 2 RBI; Kendall Windham 1-3; Caleb Poole 1-3. H: Collin Reason 2-3, RBI; Andrew Askins 2-2; Ryan Jordan 1-2; Michael Norris 1-2; Garrett Parker 1-1.
RECORDS:L 1-3. HR 0-4
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Hartsville Red at 6 p.m. Thursday.
