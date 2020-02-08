DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Longtime Darlington High School boys' basketball and tennis coach Ken Howle became the 12th inductee of the DHS Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday in a ceremony at the school gym.
Howle coached both boys' and girls' tennis for 31 years between both St. John's and Darlington High Schools. On the boys' side, he made the playoffs 11 years and was region coach of the year in 2004. He was also the North-South head coach in 1996 and 2004.
His overall tennis coaching record was 309-212.
In 2005, Howle took over the boys' varsity program and remained there for 13 seasons. He finished with a 230-93 (.712) career mark and his squads never missed making the playoffs.
The Falcons won the region title six times during his tenure. They made five lower state title game appearances and played for the state title in both 2011 and 2014.
