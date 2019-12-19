Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Because he was nursing an injured foot, there was chance Winston Hill wasn’t even going to play for the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team Thursday in its Peach Belt Conference opener against North Georgia.
But a game-winning shot might just be the best kind of medicine.
In a game that saw the lead tied or change hands 12 times during the final seven minutes, it was Hill’s bucket with less than two seconds remaining that proved the difference in an 87-85 thriller at the Smith University Center.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Patriots, who suffered through a buzzer-beater against Mt. Olive in their last game from the other side. FMU improves to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in PBC play while UNG falls to 5-5 and 0-2.
The Patriots return to action Saturday when they host Young Harris College at 3:30 p.m.
“We were planning to run a play, and they came out differently (defensively), so we had to switch it up at the last minute,” Hill said of the final play of the game. “We actually designed the play we ran in practice yesterday, or either two days ago. It actually worked for me to get the ball in the paint. I just ripped across, dribbled and made the shot.”
Hill admitted he almost got caught celebrating as North Georgia stormed back up the floor, but the desperation heave from half-court missed its mark as the Patriots celebrated.
“It was a roller-coaster,” FMU coach Gary Edwards said. “We’re up and down; we’ll play great at one time and then we’ll get a still and bounce it around and not finish. So it’s like a roller-coaster, but we played with heart. That’s what we’ve been talking about. If you play with heart, it will make up for a lot of things, and that’s what it did.”
Getting big games from Hill and Jaquez Smith also helped. They both finished with a game-high 22 points along with the Nighthawks’ Darnell Snyers. Most of Hill’s game came in the second half as the Patriots went shot-for-shot with UNG for most of the evening.
Smith was the catalyst in the first half with 16 points, including going 4 for 6 from three-point range. He scored nine of the Patriots’ first 11 points, all from downtown.
FMU shot 52.4% from the floor for the game and 56.5% from three-point range, going 13 for 23. Every shot was needed since the Nighthawks were a perfect 9 for 9 from beyond the arc in the second half to help them erase a 10-point deficit.
“They were on fire,” Edwards said of UNG. “And thank goodness we started hitting some shots, too. That’s what we haven’t been doing — we haven’t been shooting the ball really well at all.
“It was a good game. They were battling and we were battling and thank goodness we were able to come out on top.”
Kendall Wall added 14 points for FMU and Kainan Pouncy finished with 12 to give the players four players in double figures. Both Edwards and Hill also praised the play of the FMU bench, which scored 11 points including several key three-pointers from Trey Jones, Loginn Norton and Quinten Thomas.
WOMEN North Georgia 81 Francis Marion 53
North Georgia had three players post double figures in the first half as the No. 12/13 Nighthawks handed Francis Marion a loss in the Peach Belt Conference opener for the Patriots.
FMU falls to 4-3 and 0-1 after dropping its third straight game. North Georgia improves to 9-1 and 2-0 in PBC play. The Patriots host Young Harris College in their next game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
UNG jumped out to a 14-6 in the first quarter before FMU rallied to pull within three. But the Nighthawks went on a 12-0 run that stretched their lead to 15 with 8:29 left to go in the half.
Chloe Savage’s three-pointer with 38 seconds remaining saw the lead balloon to 20 and North Georgia was on cruise control the rest of the way.
“Their motion offense is really good and they do a good job of making reads,” FMU coach Jeri Porter said after the loss. “So when we were overplaying, they were cutting and we didn’t defend that very well. Not to take anything away from them, but for us I think it came down to defensive preparation in things that we were going to see with them.
“I’m going to take full responsibility for this win. My kids are great. We just have to go back and see what we can tweak and how we can be better on both sides of the ball.”
Savage led the Nighthawks with 17 points followed by Abby Franklin with 14. Imani Arnold added 13 points and Julianne Sutton had 11. Savage, Arnold and Sutton all had at least 10 points by the break.
The Nighthawks out-rebounded the Patriots 39-29 and outshot them 58.9% to 34.9% for the game.
The lone scorer in double figures for FMU was Zaria Woods. She went 10 for 11 from the floor and finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Kiana Adderton and Abigail Bullock each added seven points for FMU.
