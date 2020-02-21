MORNING NEWS
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — After Hemingway ended Bethune-Bowman’s past three seasons in either the lower-state or lower-state semifinals, the Tigers were unable to win Friday’s classic that went to the wire, 60-58, in the Mohawks’ favor in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
This will be the first time since 2015 that the Tigers did not reach the Class A state final.
Hemingway had a chance to win it as the Tigers’ Tyrek Brown faced a 1-and-1 situation at the foul line. His first attempt hit the back of the rim, and Bethune-Bowman’s Bradley Washington added a free throw which accounted for the final score.
With 6.8 seconds left, the Tigers had one final opportunity as Aaron Parker attempted to drive the length of the court and try to tie it.
His attempts at a layup and putback missed their mark, and Hemingway was left to wonder what could have been under first-year coach Earnest Taylor.
“We played with intensity like we had been doing all school year, but I think it just came down to missed layups and missed free throws,” said Taylor, whose team made 7 of 14 at the foul line. “Those are things you’ve got to do in order to win.”
Hemingway also was unable to stop Washington, who finished with a game-high 34 points. One of his highlights was a four-point play during the first half.
After the score was tied at 30 at halftime, Hemingway made its move to take control with Brown and Malik Cooper baskets that helped stretch the Tigers’ lead to 36-33.
But all Washington did was respond with a three-point play to tie it right back. That was followed by the Tigers’ most impressive stretch of the game with an 8-0 run. After a Cooper free throw and layup, teammate Nigil Singletary sank a 3-pointer from the right perimeter.
After a Cooper layup gave Hemingway a 44-36 lead, the Mohawks then made their move.
That crescendo reached its pitch with 1:28 left in Friday’s game when Courtney McClorin converted on a 3-pointer and 55-52 Bethune-Bowman lead.
The Mohawks never trailed again.
Singletary and Parker led the Tigers (9-10) with 14 points each.
Starters Parker, Singletary and Jameaine Washington will graduate. Cooper and Brown, however, will return for a foundation Taylor wants his team to keep improving on.
“We’ll just go back to the drawing board and do what we’ve got to do to come back stronger and faster next year,” Taylor said.
B-B 13 17 9 21 — 60
H 13 17 14 14 — 58
BETHUNE-BOWMAN (60)
Linder 8, McClorin 4, Green 8, Bradley Washington 34, Johnson 6
HEMINGWAY (58)
King 5, Aaron Parker 14, Washington 4, Nigil Singletary 14, Cooper 9, Canty 6, Brown 6.
