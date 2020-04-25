HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Grant Thompson has been at a crossroads in his baseball career before.
Coming out of Hartsville High School, he had only three collegiate offers on the table, and so the junior college route was the one he decided to take.
“I went to Spartanburg (Methodist College) and proved I was able to perform at a high level,” Thompson said. “Coming out of SMC, I had quite a few offers, but I chose to come to Coker.
“…It was kind of a far-fetched journey. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s something I wish a lot more players could experience.”
That experience might soon be coming to an end though, as the COVID-19 pandemic cut short Thompson’s senior season with the Cobras and he’s on the fence as to whether or not it will be his time in the outfield as he is set to graduate in May.
“Right now, I’m not sure about taking that extra year of eligibility,” he said. “I don’t know if I want to close the book yet or get started on the rest of my life. That’s something I’m going to have to think about going forward before the next school year.”
The Cobras are likely hoping Thompson comes back. He appeared in 43 games in 2018 and batted .325 with a .414 slugging percentage. He collected 20 RBI and scored 29 runs.
He was following that up with an even better senior year when the season was canceled.
“It hurt,” Thompson said. “We started off hot and had kind of a decline, but a lot of the losses we were suffering were all pretty close and there were ways we could have won.
“I felt like with a couple more weeks we could have really started to put things together.”
Thompson said it disappointing personally as well considering his hot start. Through 23 games, he led Coker with 32 hits for a .368 average and four stolen bases.
“Compared to last year I felt like I was hitting way better than I was,” Thompson. “I don’t know if I can compare that to my junior college years where I felt like I played my best baseball, but I was competing at a very high level and it was disappointing for it to end.”
Thompson credits trusting in what his coaches told him to do as having a major effect on his strong start, along with a change in attitude.
“I was just way more comfortable,” Thompson said. “I wasn’t taking things quite as serious as I had in previous years. Knowing that it was my last year, I tried to have a lot more fun with everything.
“It was very satisfying to see all the hard work paying off from the fall practices and everything and watching it all come together.”
That also helped draw the interest of an independent league team in Arizona who wanted the Cobra outfielder to come and try out prior to the pandemic shutting everything down.
“If I hear from them, I might take that into consideration,” Thompson said. “But I’ll mostly be thinking about whether to come back to Coker or go into the workforce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.