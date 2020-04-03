FLORENCE, S.C. – Football was the driving force for Eddie Martin as he entered North Greenville University three years ago.
But it was unexpected time away from football when the former Hartsville High standout linebacker might have found his true calling.
Entering 2018, Martin was coming off a strong redshirt freshman campaign that saw him finish fourth on the team with 53 total tackles.
“After that first year, I set some really big goals,” Martin said. “I wanted to lead the team in tackles and kind of grasp that All-American title.
“It’s humbling how fast that can get taken away from you.”
A quad contusion injury lingered for most of the year, and Martin finished with just six solo and 10 assisted tackles in eight games.
“It took forever to heal because I kind of prolonged it and waved it off a few times,” Martin said. “It was rest and then rehab to recover and then more rest. It just wasn’t the same throughout the season. It takes a toll on your body.”
It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, Martin said, as he was able to turn his attention to things outside of football — namely missions work.
“I started stepping out and trying to do more missions work,” he said. “I got involved with some of the local churches and just really started ministering to people all around the area.”
It was an eye-opening experience as doors for international and state missions opened up for him.
“It was happening slowly before the injury, but going to the ministries we had on campus allowed me to establish a foundation based on faith and has allowed me to get through some of the tough trials I’ve been through,” Martin said.
While football was his main focus to begin with, Martin now believes his journey after college lies outside the realm of athletics.
“I just kind of lean more toward that because that’s where my heart is pulling me,” he said.
There’s still one more year on the gridiron, and the former North-South All-Star wants to make it a memorable one after regaining some of his form in 2019. Martin split time, but started four games and finished with 23 solo tackles and 19 assisted ones. He also recovered one fumble.
“I was able to come back and even sharing time, I was able to do some great things and I’m thankful for that,” Martin said. “I want to be more of a student of the game this year. It’s easy to neglect film watching and studying the game. But that’s what really separates you in college is your knowledge of the game.
“I want to be more of a teacher on the field. That’s my goal for this season.”
