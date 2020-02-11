COLUMBIA — Logan Brewer, Gabe Moore, Jordan Lynch and Colby Catoe earned pins to lead Hartsville to a 37-25 victory over Dreher in Class 4A state playoffs in wresting on Monday.
The Red Foxes advance for the first time to Class 4A lowers state championship match at North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Results
105 lbs. — Josh Askins (H) def. William Smolka 6-2;
113 lbs. — Byson Harper (D) def. Kimbrel Moore 11-5;
120 lbs. — Jordan Lynch (H) pinned Dylan Richardson;
126 lbs. — Leon Wang (D) def. Sanchez O’Neil 15-5;
132 lbs. — Logan Brewer (H) pinned Will Clark;
138 lbs. — Gabe Moore (H) pinned David McAdory;
145 lbs. — Luke Phillips (H) def. Landon Hucks 11-2;
152 lbs. — William Cook (D) def. Alex Hunt 7-2;
160 lbs. — Wyatt Wilson (H) def. Christian Carter 5-3;
170 lbs. — Josh Smith (D) def. Robert Williamson 3-1;
182 lbs. — Josh Mullins (H) def. Peter Vallerro 9-3;
195 lbs. — Josh Walling (D) pinned Richard Williams;
220 lbs. — Colby Catoe (H) pinned Chris Davis;
285 lbs. — Machaih Sellers (D) def. Brian Coe.
