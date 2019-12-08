SUMTER — Hartsville’s Jordan Blue scored a team-high 13 points, followed by teammate Jamari Briggs with 12.

H 17 18 15 8 — 58

S 13 12 13 7— 45

HARTSVILLE (58)

Jamari Briggs 12, Jordan Blue 13, Elijah Thaggard 10, Huggins 7, Cesare Edwards 10, Barr 5.

RECORDS: H 2-3.

Darlington 76 Lamar 31

LAMAR — Darlington’s Tre’Quan Scott scored a game-high 21 points.

Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a team-high 11 points.

D 31 19 23 3— 76

L 11 7 5 8 — 31

DARLINGTON (76)

Gary 5, Ham 5, Tre’Quan Scott 21, Williams 6, Lewis 6, Samuel 4, Bowens 6, Perkins 3, Davis 2, Polk 2, Deuce Hudson 10, Dubose 2.

LAMAR (31)

Martin 7, Huggins 3, Dolford 3, Kingston Miller 11, Depaugh 6.

RECORDS: L 0-4. D 4-0.

