SUMTER — Hartsville’s Jordan Blue scored a team-high 13 points, followed by teammate Jamari Briggs with 12.
H 17 18 15 8 — 58
S 13 12 13 7— 45
HARTSVILLE (58)
Jamari Briggs 12, Jordan Blue 13, Elijah Thaggard 10, Huggins 7, Cesare Edwards 10, Barr 5.
RECORDS: H 2-3.
Darlington 76 Lamar 31
LAMAR — Darlington’s Tre’Quan Scott scored a game-high 21 points.
Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a team-high 11 points.
D 31 19 23 3— 76
L 11 7 5 8 — 31
DARLINGTON (76)
Gary 5, Ham 5, Tre’Quan Scott 21, Williams 6, Lewis 6, Samuel 4, Bowens 6, Perkins 3, Davis 2, Polk 2, Deuce Hudson 10, Dubose 2.
LAMAR (31)
Martin 7, Huggins 3, Dolford 3, Kingston Miller 11, Depaugh 6.
RECORDS: L 0-4. D 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.