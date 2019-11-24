High school football season is down to the final four in each respective classification, and three Pee Dee teams are one win away from playing for a state championship.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A lower state final, Hartsville and Myrtle Beach will meet once again, only this time at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The winner will take on Ridge View or Wren at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
The defending state champion Seahawks (12-0) earned a 35-10 victory over Airport last Friday after trailing 10-0 following the first quarter. The Red Foxes (10-3) also rallied in their contest. Quarterback Owen Taylor’s two-point conversion run was the difference in a 22-21 victory over Brookland-Cayce.
“I’m just going to enjoy this one,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said after the victory. “It’s an unbelievable playoff win. I don’t know that the magnitude of exactly where we are is even registering right now. It was just a great football game and a big-time moment with a lot of kids that made a lot of big plays. But if I have to give you an answer, it’s certainly exciting for these young men who have worked so hard.”
Myrtle Beach defeated Hartsville last year in the lower state final en route to the championship, and it handed the Red Foxes their most recent loss earlier this season by score of 42-21.
