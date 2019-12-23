Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Hartsville High School boys’ basketball team left the Seahawk Holiday Classic tournament in Hilton Head Island on Saturday night following an alleged altercation with another school at the Omni Oceanfront Resort, the school confirmed Monday.
According to officials associated with the Hilton Head tournament, the other team involved was North Charleston High School. Both teams were asked to leave the hotel.
A statement released by the Darlington County School District public information office said that the team was not disqualified from tournament. However, the Hartsville High School administration decided that it was best for the team to return to Hartsville until the incident could be investigated more thoroughly.
The Red Foxes are scheduled to play South Florence at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 34th Pepsi Carolina Classic at the Florence Center in their next game.
After conducting an investigation into the event, the school district determined that the team will be allowed to participate in the tournament as scheduled, the release went on to say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.