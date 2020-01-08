HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For about half of Justin Abraham’s high school career, playing college football seemed like nothing more than a pipe dream.
“My freshman and sophomore years — I never thought I’d see the field after my senior season,” he said. “I was playing offensive line and just didn’t see it happening. Then I made that transition (to linebacker) my junior year and all of a sudden the sky was the limit.”
In less than two years, Abraham went from relative unknown to Shrine Bowl defender for the Red Foxes, culminating in a stellar senior season that saw him rank among the Pee Dee’s best.
And now, he can add NCAA Division I player to that list of accomplishments as well after signing with Georgia State University.
Abraham put pen to paper during the early signing period in December, but on Wednesday the Hartsville High standout and team captain was among a group of four honored for their collegiate choices.
“It’s epic,” Abraham said. “Just to be able to go for a free education and realize I get to play football for another four years, it’s just amazing. It’s a blessing. I always say it’s a blessing from the Lord.”
The 6-foot-1, 233-pound run-stuffer finished the year with 142 tackles to go along with 5 ½ sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. He was also adept at blocking kicks. Abraham blocked 1 ½ field goals and two punt attempts.
Abraham was part of strong defensive unit for the Red Foxes that helped carry them into the Class 4A lower state final against Myrtle Beach. The defense was a big reason for HHS’ turnaround, going from 3-3 at one point to finishing on a 7-1 run and not allowing more than 28 points in any one of those games.
“Very unselfish – it was all about the team,” HHS coach Jeff Calabrese said of Abraham. “He’s a God-blessed athlete with tremendous power and strength. He’ll certainly compete to play early (at Georgia State).
“I know they’re excited about him.”
Abraham is likewise excited to be with the Panthers, who compete in the Sun Belt along with Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern.
“They were the first team to offer me,” he said. “It was the end of my junior year and that stuck with me. Then I went there and saw the campus and saw the facilities and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the place for me.’”
Abraham also visited Liberty University and Coastal a few times, but GSU was the top place and he committed to the Panthers on his mother’s birthday.
“I felt like she made everything possible for me, and that was her birthday present,” he said.
Abraham will get his first taste of the college life not long after he graduates, he said, and he’s looking forward to the competition most of all.
“In high school, you see special players here and there,” he said. “But at that level, everyone is special. So I’m looking forward to the competition. Sometimes you’re going to get beat down, but you’ve got to get back up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.