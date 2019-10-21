RALEIGH, N.C. — Hartsville reading educator Dr. Richard Culyer was honored at the 50th annual conference of the North Carolina Reading Association in Raleigh.
Culyer, Coker University professor emeritus of education, was one of the six founders of the organization in 1968 and was elected as its third president. He later served as state coordinator for six years, chaired 10 different committees, edited the Conference Proceedings for 10 years, and founded The Tar Heel Reading Journal, which he also edited. He was recognized at the conference’s awards banquet and, along with his wife Gail, was also a guest at a luncheon on the following day.
Culyer has attended all 50 state conferences and spoke at 49 of them. Celebrating the theme of 50 Years as an organization, he presented an address entitled “50 Years in Reading; Lessons Learned, Lessons Taught.”
A reading specialist and program development specialist, Culyer has established school and district-wide reading programs, K-12, from Virginia to Florida. Some of his schools were featured in a joint publication, “What Works in the Elementary School,” of the National Staff Development Council and the National Education Association.
In 2018, one of his Florida schools named its media center in his honor. More recently, he gave 1,000 hardback books by award-winning authors and illustrators from his personal children’s book collection to a school. Culyer’s biography is included in “International Who’s Who in Community Service” and “Who’s Who in America.”
At the request of the South Carolina Department of Education, Culyer developed a five-year program for increasing student test scores in one of South Carolina’s impaired school districts. He also received the Golden Apple Award from WBTW News 13 and the Wellman Corp. He is co-author of “School: An Introduction to Education,” a college textbook for aspiring teachers, now in its third edition. Culyer is a regular book reviewer for the American History Magazine.
