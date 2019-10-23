FLORENCE, S.C. — Even near the end of a season, Jeff Calabrese isn’t afraid to tinker with his offense.
“As I always say, we try to move the ball as effectively as humanly possible,” Calabrese said.
So against Marlboro County two weeks ago, the Red Foxes returned to having three running backs in the backfield — resulting in a pair of big region wins against the Bulldogs and previously unbeaten Wilson.
And one back who has seemingly benefited greatly from the new role has been junior Darian McMillan. McMillan ran for 106 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-13 rout of the Tigers last week with the majority of those runs coming up right up the middle — just the way he likes it.
“Probably the best game of my high school career,” McMillan said. “We were working on this formation and I kind of knew I’d be getting the ball a lot. So when I got the ball, I just had to start my feet. It was a lot of straight runs.
“…I like to run up the middle. I can make cuts on the outside if I have to, but I’m more of a power back.”
With an emphasis on power, Calabrese said, McMillan uses his 5-foot-6, 215-pound frame well and is likely one of the strongest players on the team.
“You ought to see him on a squat rack,” Calabrese said. “We’re talking 550 pounds — I don’t even think he knows how strong he is. That’s what kind of runner he is. He gets his shoulders downhill and he’s hard to tackle. He’s a lot faster than people think, too.
“He’s getting an opportunity to probably do what he does best and that’s downhill running and blocking inside.”
After the Wilson game, McMillan shot up to No. 2 in terms of total rushing yardage for the Red Foxes right behind his cousin J’Shawn Anderson. Anderson (639 yds, 6 TDs) and McMillan (302 yds, 8 TDs) have provided a potent 1-2 punch all season, but especially as of late.
“He’s the faster back,” McMillan said of Anderson. “So he’s used a lot more outside. But we’ve worked together for a long time and we’re pretty close.”
It’s taken a while for McMillan to finally carve out a niche for himself within the Red Fox offense. He was a backup to four-year starter Collins Bishop the last few seasons, and didn’t really step into a starting role at running back to begin this year either.
“He started out at more of a tight end position, and it was a lot more blocking than it was carrying,” Calabrese said. “I think that really helped him develop as a blocker for those three or four weeks he was doing that. And that helped him when we moved him back to running back I think because he came into it with a little bit of that blocking mentality that we needed back there.
“I certainly think it’s complemented his natural ability.”
Hartsville hosts North Myrtle Beach on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a clear path to at least a No. 2 seed in sight as the Red Foxes have seemingly found an identity on offense again.
“We lost a lot of seniors and a lot of key players from last year,” McMillan said. “But I think the guys have worked really hard. The running backs, the offensive line, the quarterback, defense — everybody. We’re not trying to be flashy. We’re just trying to go out there and do our jobs and get the win each week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.