HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville High School football staff has a saying entering every new season.
“Every football season is like a jigsaw puzzle,” Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese said. “We have all the pieces, we’ve just got to put them together and find the right pieces to put in the right holes.”
And sometimes, you have to change the puzzle entirely – even if it’s in the middle of the year.
After losing 30 seniors and two talented juniors from their 2018 squad, the Red Foxes started the season 3-3 and were not going in the direction they needed, Calabrese said.
So change was needed. A roster overhaul, a change in offensive approach and more accountability from the players and the coaching staff alike were adopted both on and off the field.
The result was a dramatic mid-season pivot as Hartsville went on a seven-game winning streak to reach the Class 4A lower state final before falling to Myrtle Beach.
That turnaround also led to Calabrese being named the Morning News Football Coach of Year.
“We were two different teams from the first part of the year until the second part of the year, both literally and figuratively,” Calabrese said. “We went through a little bit of a transformation on the field – he had to adjust what we did offensively and kind of go back to home with some wing (backs) and do what we were most comfortable doing.
“But I think more than anything else, it was a different attitude.”
The Myrtle Beach game, a 42-21 loss that dropped Hartsville to 3-3 and 0-1 in Region 6-4A, was the tipping point. Afterwards, HHS switched its offense back to a more familiar-looking Wing-T style of play that paid dividends almost immediately. The Red Foxes scored 263 points the rest of the way and never scored less than 21 in any contest.
That change also included a roster shakeup as well. Various infractions led to 15 players being removed from the team, Calabrese said, and others were needed to fill those spots.
“Different players in different jerseys,” he said. “We moved kids up. Some kids started the year and J.V. and wound up starting in a semifinal playoff game. I think through all those things, with great leadership from our coaching staff and our player-led captains, we were able to maintain the course and got better as players, young men and coaches.”
Team captains Justin Abraham, Kevon Haigler and Eric Brown Jr. were instrumental in leading the players not only by example, but also vocally, Calabrese said.
“They’re probably the three best leaders I’ve ever been around, and they really helped us set the mindset and the tone for everyday work,” he added.
Calabrese also heaped praise on his coaching staff and the transformation they were able to facilitate in both the team and the program.
“As a coaching staff, you have to evaluate yourself, you have to evaluate your players, your culture and everything you’re going on an everyday basis,” Calabrese said. “Our coaches sit at a table and we bounce things off of each other. We have a great table with coaches with a lot of levels and years of experience.
“I think the biggest thing is that throughout all the changes, we knew were we wanted to be and we were committed to getting there.”
