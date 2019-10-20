COLUMBIA — Hartsville coach Yusef English was announced as one of the assistant coaches for the South boys’ squad for this year’s North-South game.
English joins James Island’s Stan Wilkins and Dutch Fork’s Bret Jones, who will serve as head coach.
The North-South basketball games will be played on March 21, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.