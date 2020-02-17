Co-Players of the Year: Emorie Knox, Senior (Myrtle Beach) and Cesare Edwards, Junior (Hartsville)
Newcomer of the Year: Zandae Butler, Freshmen (Wilson)
Coach of the Year: LaTroy Brace (Marlboro County)
First Team All-Region
1. Wesley Brown, Senior (Marlboro County)
2. Travis Collins, Senior (North Myrtle Beach)
3. Ny’Jae Hines, Junior (Wilson)
4. Vonta Oliver, Junior (Marlboro County)
5. Dreveon Scott, Junior (Marlboro County)
Second Team All-Region
1. Ryan Dupree, Senior (Marlboro County)
2. Ayden Hickman, Junior (Myrtle Beach)
3. Deuce Hudson, Freshmen (Darlington)
4. Qua’liek Lewis, Sophomore (Darlington)
5. Javi Marlowe, Junior (North Myrtle Beach)
Third Team All-Region
1. Jordan Blue, Junior (Hartsville)
2. Kymani Knox, Junior (North Myrtle Beach)
3. Darius Hough, Senior (Myrtle Beach)
4. Jamiek McCoy, Senior (Marlboro County)
5. Tre’Quan Scott, Junior (Darlington)
