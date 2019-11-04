HARTSVILLE — Hartsville’s Ronnie Morris rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as the Red Foxes ran past Darlington for a 58-7 win Friday at Kelleytown Stadium.
Teammates Alvin Pendergrass and Bailey Pendergrass each returned interceptions for scores.
Darlington’s Tyrone Perkins, scored on 80-yard run for the Falcons’ only points.
The Red Foxes improved to 7-3, 4-1 in Region 6-4A and will host South Aiken in the Class 4A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons end the season at 1-9 and 1-4.
Lamar 40 McBee 0
McBEE — Jiaquell James rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading Lamar to the Region 2-A title.
Teammate Tyler McManus threw for two scores of his own, and Brady Boyle rushed for 34 yards.
Score by quarter
L 20 14 6 0 — 40
M 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
L — Dajour Green 5 run (run failed), 10:46.
L — Jaheim Jones 63 pass from Tyler McManus (Galloway run), 5:25.
L — Tavaris Dolford 31 pass from McManus (run failed), :10.
SECOND QUARTER
L — Jiaquell James 59 run (run failed), 7:08.
L — James 5 run (James run), 2:35.
THIRD QUARTER
L — McManus 46 run (run failed), 9:40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Jiaquell James 7-145; Tavaris Dolford 1-85; Tyler McManus 3-53; Cam Galloway 9-51. M: Brady Boyle 13-34; Chad Brown 12-25; Jahiem Wright 7-19.
RECORDS: L: 7-2, 3-0 Region 2-A. M: 2-8, 2-1 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will have a first-round bye in Class A playoffs. McBee will host an opponent to be determined opponent in Class A playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.7
Trinity-Byrnes 45 Robert E. Lee 28
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans clinched the SCISA Region 1-2A title Friday with a 45-28 homecoming victory over Robert E. Lee.
Dontavius Joe had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown for the Titans, who improved to 10-2 overall, 5-0 SCISA 1-2A and will host Northwood Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Robert E. Lee (9-2, 3-2) will be on the road at Orangeburg Prep.
