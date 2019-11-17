BEAUFORT — Hartsville’s D.P. Pendergrass ran for three touchdowns in the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Red Foxes improves to 9-3 and will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brookland-Cayce in a lower-state semifinal game.
Hartsville teammates Darian McMillian and J’Shawn Anderson also added touchdowns.
The Red Foxes outscored Beaufort 20-3 after being tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Trinity-Byrnes 44 Orangeburg Prep 14
DARLINGTON — Nick Jones scored five touchdowns Friday during Trinity-Byrnes’ 44-14 victory over Orangeburg Prep in the SCISA Class 2A state semifinals.
The Titans will play Hilton Head Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
Jones rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two TD passes from quarterback Jordan Jones and returned an interception for his other score.
Trinity-Byrnes teammate Reggion Bennett rushed for 131 yards of his own as coach Jared Amell’s team stretched its winning streak to 13 games.
Score by quarter
OP 7 7 0 0 — 14
TB 14 18 12 0 — 44
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Nick Jones 14-198; Reggion Bennett 14-131.
RECORD: TB: 13-2.
Blackville-Hilda 36 McBee 12BLACKVILLE — McBee’s Elijah Williams and Trevor Trull each scored touchdowns in the Class A upper-state playoffs.
The Panthers ended their season with a 4-8 record.
