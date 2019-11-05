FLORENCE — A Hartsville man will serve four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Kyre Christen Brown, 25, of Hartsville, was sentenced by United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins to 48 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office.
Evidence presented to the court showed that on Sept. 8 a Hartsville Police officer was on patrol when he saw Brown walking northbound on the sidewalk, according to the release.
“The officer confirmed that there was an outstanding warrant for Brown, then pulled into a nearby driveway, opened his door, and attempted to make contact with Brown. As soon as the officer opened his door, Brown ran, and the officer pursued Brown on foot. Brown ran through a backyard, jumped a fence into the backyard of another house, and stopped for a moment near a bush, where he appeared to be hiding something,” according to the release.
“When Brown saw the officer coming, he took off again but eventually stopped in another back yard, where the officer apprehended him. Officers searched the area near the bush where Brown had briefly stopped and found a loaded revolver.”
Federal law prohibits Brown from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has prior convictions for strong arm robbery, assault and battery first degree, and second degree burglary.
