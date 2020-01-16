FLORENCE — Blueberries as a crop offer plenty of opportunities for potential growers in South Carolina, an authority on the subject told a group of attendees at an information session on growing blueberries as a moneymaking alternative crop for Pee Dee-area farmers.
“This is one product that has great potential in South Carolina,” said Bruce McLean, area commercial horticulture agent with Clemson Extension. McLean was among the presenters Thursday at one of the many sessions at the two-day, eighth S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo at the Florence Center.
McLean talked about the opportunities and the challenges of producing blueberries as an income source. He said blueberries do well in most areas of the state, including the Pee Dee. He talked about climate and soil conditions, all of which he said are favorable for growing blueberries in South Carolina.
McLean discussed factors that make blueberries popular and the high consumer demand that can make growing them profitable for farmers, factors such as public familiarity with the produce and the health benefits of eating blueberries. “They can bring a good financial return,” he said.
He also talked about the challenges of growing blueberries as a crop, such a labor costs, which can be high for large operations, less so for smaller operations. Blueberry-farming, McLean said, can be started with limited equipment costs, for example. “They can be grown on a small scale,” he said.
Then there are threats such as extreme weather or certain insects and diseases that can ruin a crop.
Those are the kinds of things that Ron Shearer of Hartsville went to the expo to hear.
“I grew up on a farm,” said Shearer, who comes from two generations of family farmers.
Shearer works with Ameriserv Inc., a private commercial printing company in Hartsville. But when their mother died in August 2018, Shearer and his sister inherited the family farm in Lee County.
Much of the 1,500 to 1,600 acres of land that they own is in timber and crops, he said. They rent a portion of the land to a farmer who plants cotton and soybeans, Shearer said.
But a lot of the land is unused, he said. “There are some areas of it he can’t use for soybeans or cotton for whatever reasons, sandy soil or other reasons,” Shearer said.
Shearer said he has put some of the land into government grass programs in the past.
He said he came to the expo to learn more about agricultural opportunities for the unused portion of the land. “We’re just looking for some other options to use the land and make it more profitable rather than just let it sit there and pay taxes on it,” he said. “I’m just trying to look at some things that are outside of the box.”
Shearer came to both days of the expo. On Thursday, he was at a session on growing fruits, vegetables and alternative crops, a session that included presentations on farming blueberries, pecans and other fruits and vegetables.
He said he found the expo sessions informative and beneficial. “It’s been really good for me,” Shearer said.
He said he already has some pecan trees on the land and grows a few blueberries.
The blueberry presentation was part of the Fruits, Vegetables and Alternatives Track session at the expo.
Mark Arena, pecan specialist with Clemson Extension, led a session on the realities of pecan production in South Carolina. Tony Melton, senior county extension agent with Clemson Extension, discussed growing vegetables as an alternative crop. That was followed by a presentation on processing vegetables as alternative crops by Stewart Higgins, director, agricultural supply chain for McCall Farms Inc.
Other topics covered included growing commercial blackberries and peaches, sod production as an alternative crop and a look into the Christmas tree industry.
