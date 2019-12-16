A Hartsville area man is facing a charge of murder in the Dec. 9 shooting death of Kurt Russell Scholl, 36, of Hartsville.
Freddy Ray Harris III, 36, is also charged with one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, grand larceny (greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000), kidnapping and first-degree burglary, according to Darlington County Detention Center records.
The homicide occurred on Racetrack Road outside of Hartsville, and investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified a suspect, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response Team and deputies with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect near Tabernacle Church Road in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning.
Harris is charged in an arrest warrant with shooting Scholl multiple times “with malice aforethought” causing his death. Investigators also allege Harris stole a vehicle earlier on the day of the shooting.
Harris was hospitalized following his capture due to an aggravated injury that occurred prior to the incident Monday evening, according to authorities.
Harris remained in custody Saturday at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention awaiting a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.