DARLINGTON — Dallas Griggs, a sophomore at Hartsville High School who attends the Darlington County Institute of Technology (DCIT), took home first place recently in DCIT’s highly competitive model home project.
Griggs and his carpentry classmates participated in the annual challenge, which requires them to build a model home from scratch. The project is part of a greater learning experience, which involves constructing an actual, life-sized shed.
Carpentry teacher Jack Parker guides the students in building the actual shed outside, and the students then translate those skills into designing their model homes for the competition.
“This model house competition is a great example of the type of hands-on activity our students at DCIT enjoy,” said Robbie Smith, director of DCIT. “This activity allows students to demonstrate their mastery of many concepts and skills they are taught in Carpentry while also showcasing their creativity.”
The model Griggs built demonstrated fine craftsmanship and details. Alongside a well-built home, the model exhibited a front yard complete with a fire pit, picnic table and a front porch swing.
Four students earned placement in the contest:
» First Place — Dallas Griggs
» Second place — Gavin Commander, Darlington High School sophomore
» Third place — Anderson Hulsey, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology junior
» Fourth Place — Griffin Tyner, Hartsville High School sophomore
Darlington County School District administrators carried out the judging. Parker rewarded contest participants with a lunch.
DCIT’s carpentry class is one of many hands-on opportunities at the school that gives students practical work experience. The career and technology school works to prepare students to enter the workforce following graduation.
