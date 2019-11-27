HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A series of downtown events is planned to help Hartsville residents celebrate the season.
“The city of Hartsville is very excited about a new holiday season filled with events that our residents can get excited about as they prepare for the most wonderful time of the year,” said Samantha Altman, special events coordinator for the city.
Christmas on Carolina events will be held on Thursdays from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Main Street Hartsville business will also stay open late on these dates for shoppers to enjoy extend shopping hours during the busy holiday season.
Also during these Thursday evenings, Camden Carriage Co. will be conducting carriage rides around downtown. These 25-minute carriage rides will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They will pick up riders on East College Avenue.
The Hartsville Museum will be festively decorated again this year for its Simply Christmas event open Dec. 1 to Jan. 10. The main exhibit will be Santa’s Workshop, an exhibit that will give guests a peek inside jolly St. Nick’s workshop. Admission is free. The Hartsville Museum is at 222 N. Fifth St. and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Highlighting the list of Christmas activities will be the annual Hartsville Christmas Parade which will take place downtown on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m.
This community parade will feature Hartsville’s first responders, local businesses, marching bands, and dance troops.
Santa Claus, of course, will make his parade appearance, but before he does he will greet guests at the Hartsville Museum for free photo opportunities.
