LITTLE RIVER — Aryn Watson shot a 97 to lead Hartsville to a third-place at Region 6-4A match at Eagle Nest G.C. in girls golf on Monday night.
The Red Foxes shot a 429 to finish behind Myrtle Beach finished second with a 389, North Myrtle Beach finished first with a 388, and Darlington was fourth with a 495.
The Falcons were led by Mellanea Wetherford who shot a 118.
North Myrtle Beach’s Cara Hilburn won the individual with an 82. Myrtle Beach’s Taylor Pittman (91), Myrtle Beach’s Sophie Livigni (97),
Hartsville’s Aryn Watson (97) and Hartsville’s Lakny Wilkerson (99) were all named to the all-region team along with Hilburn.
3. HARTSVILLE (429)
Aryn Watson 97, Lakny Wilkerson 99, Isobel Morphis 118, Abbi Broach 115, McKenzie Stokes 126.
4. DARLINGTON (495)
Kendall Flowers 133, Trae Ann Procell 130, Mellanea Weatherford 118, Sarah Stokes 123, Abby McKnight 124.
