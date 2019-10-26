HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville senior wide receiver Jaivon Hough has been charged with second-degree burglary, according to the Hartsville Police Department.
The Darlington County School District’s public information officer, Audrey Childress, said in a statement that Hough “is a Hartsville High student will be disciplined according to district policy.”
A police report said Hough, who is 18, was one of three people found inside a house Tuesday on 11th Street in Hartsville. The report said the owners of the house are deceased and no one was supposed to be inside.
Officers went inside and smelled marijuana, the report said, and found three people in a bedroom.
According to the report, the other two people are both under the age of 18.
Hough was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
For the season, Hough had 19 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns and also ran the ball seven times for 32 yards for the Red Foxes prior to Friday’s contest against North Myrtle Beach. He also had three tackles on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.