FLORENCE, S.C. — At certain points watching game film of Brookland-Cayce, Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese believes he saw about eight tight ends on the field at the same time, he joked.
“It’s a very diverse offense,” Calabrese said of the Red Foxes’ third-round playoff opponent. “It’s one that takes a lot of practice to get lined up and make sure you’re in the right spots.
“It’s a big-time challenge for us.”
Hartsville (9-3) hits the road again this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. playoff matchup with the Bearcats (8-3). The winner will travel to face either Myrtle Beach or Airport the following week in the Class 4A lower state final.
The Red Foxes will aim to slow down another strong rushing attack in B-C. A week after preparing for Beaufort’s option offense, HHS now faces the Bearcats’ Wing-T attack with a few wrinkles thrown in for good measure.
“Even in our conference, we have very diverse offenses from Wilson to North Myrtle Beach, so I don’t know if (preparing) is any more of a challenge than what you’d normally do,” Calabrese said. “You prepare for different things each week.”
Still, Calabrese had high praise for B-C running back Will Way, who had 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 40-6 victory over Wilson last week. Calabrese called Way “one of the best players we’ve seen all year.”
Combined with Deonte Baker’s 148 yards, the duo accounted for more than half of the team’s nearly 400 yards rushing a week ago.
They will likely provide the biggest challenge for the Hartsville defense since it faced Wilson five weeks ago. The Red Foxes are riding a six-game winning streak and the defense has been a huge factor after not allowing more than 17 points in any contest during that span.
The HHS offense is likely going to face one of its biggest tests of the season as well against a stingy B-C defense. The Bearcats are riding a seven-game winning streak of their own and have allowed just 13 points combined in their last four games.
“They’re playing really well up front,” Calabrese said. “Number nine (Tony Glenn), number 42 (Damani Jones) and number 15 (London Tillmon) are three really good defensive lineman. They play really hard and fly around to the football.
“But I think it’s just really good team defense and that’s probably the key to the whole thing.”
Hartsville will look to get another strong outing from its own run game like the one last week against Beaufort. Tied 14-14 at the half, the Red Foxes outscored the Eagles 20-3 the rest of the way.
D.P. Pendergrass ran for three touchdowns while Darian McMillan and J’Shawn Anderson added one each. The trio has combined for 24 of HHS’ 34 rushing TDs this season.
